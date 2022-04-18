Right from reading poetries about Kashmir to watching movies shot there, we've always been reminded of the place's timeless beauty.

And everybody who visits there would be ecstatic to see it for themselves and would have a lot to say but not as much as this confident tiny-tot.

Imtiyaz Hussain, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, posted a video of a young girl Kaushika talking about the small things in Kashmir that made her heart happy.

Hearing her talk about her love for the Tulip garden, snow-clad mountains, and boathouse, amidst other things will make you plan your next trip there!

Hey,Cutie😍

Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then😊 pic.twitter.com/2eG7RIccPc — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 16, 2022

Nonetheless, amidst all her praises for the place, she does have a gripe. She went there to touch snow but couldn't witness it. Aww.

This girl's innocence finely blended with confidence which is mirrored in her beautiful oration has made the Twitterati her fan.

I want to take my english classes from her. 🤩👌 https://t.co/bVITf4Qu2x — UpLifeSkill (@UpLifeSkill) April 18, 2022

How I wish Adults would be as expressive and honest with what they feel, just like this little girl, the world would have been a better place. Such an inspiration Kaushika 💖 https://t.co/lnzn7Y8QQG — Shruti Kushwah Bhanupratapsingh (@ShrutiKushwah) April 17, 2022

Awww.. sweetness :) it is no fun without snow. She is right 😀😀 https://t.co/hB55lmuKtM — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) April 17, 2022

A cute and smart tourist sharing her experience about visiting kashmir made my day ❤️ https://t.co/glbQNYRR41 — иαѕιяу♡нαѕѕαи (@nasiryhere) April 17, 2022

Petition to make this little girl the head of @odisha_tourism. https://t.co/NplkiMqAhn — Odisha Gazette (@OdishaGazette) April 17, 2022

It's beautiful how kids can notice details in ways many cannot.