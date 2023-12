That miraculous Wednesday, when you realise you’re approaching the long weekend, is perhaps the only best moment of corporate life. And now that we’re approaching the new year, consider it ‘good beginnings‘ when we tell you that 2024 has its fair share of long weekends.

Here are 12 long weekends from 2024 that would be the perfect time to go on a vacation:

1. January 13th to January 16th

January 13th – Saturday (Lohri)

January 14th – Sunday

January 15h – Monday – Makar Sankranti/Pongal

January 16th – Tuesday – Take an off

You can even take an off on January 12th (Friday) and plan a good long 5-day vacation.

2. January 25th to January 28th

January 25th – Thursday – Take an off

January 26th – Friday – Republic Day

January 27th – Saturday

January 28th – Sunday

3. March 7 to March 10

7 March – Thursday – Take an off

8 March – Friday – Maha Shivratri

9 March – Saturday

10 March – Sunday

You know the trick, take an off on 11 March (Monday) and head for an exciting long weekend break.

4. March 23 to March 26

23 March – Saturday

24 March – Sunday

25 March – Monday – Holi

26 March – Tuesday – Take an off

5. March 28 to March 31

28 March – Thursday – Take an off

29 March – Friday – Good Friday

30 March – Saturday

31 March – Sunday

6. April 6 to April 9

6 April – Saturday

7 April – Sunday

8 April – Monday – Take an off

9 April – Tuesday – Eid al-Fitr

*Note: The tentative date for Eid al-Fitr 2024 is 9 April – 10 April.

7. May 23 to May 26

23 May – Thursday – Buddha Purnima

24 May – Friday – Take an off

25 May – Saturday

26 May – Sunday

8. June 15 to June 17

15 June – Saturday

16 June – Sunday

17 June – Monday – Eid ul-Zuha

9. August 15 to August 19

15 August – Thursday – Independence Day

16 August – Friday – Take an off

17 August – Saturday

18 August – Sunday

19 August – Monday – Raksha Bandhan

10. August 24 to August 26

24 August – Saturday

25 August – Sunday

26 August – Monday – Janmashtami

11. October 31 to November 3

31 October – Thursday – Diwali

1 November – Friday – Take an off

2 November – Saturday

3 November – Sunday

12. November 15 to November 18

15 November – Friday – Guru Nanak Jayanti

16 November – Saturday

17 November – Sunday

18 November – Monday – Take an off

Searching for these holidays has only made me excited for the new year. 2024 – please be kind!