Ever wondered where the super-rich go for vacations? With all the money and privileges they have, they sure choose some of the most exotic locations in the world.

Here's where they go. Have a look.

1. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

The island belongs to billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson who bought it at a whopping price of $180,000 in 1978.

One can book the entire island for exclusive use at $105,000 (₹77,63,742) per night and indvidual rooms can be rented starting from $5,150 (₹3,80,793) per night.

Reports suggest that celebrities like Mariah Carey, Kate Winslet, Kate Moss, Robert DeNiro and even former American President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have vacationed here.

Check out more images and details on the official website here.

2. St. Moritz, Switzerland

Also known as Europe's most secretive and storied ski town, St. Moritz is a hidden gem in Switzerland. It has hosted Winter Olympics twice.

Apart from world-class skiiing and other adventurous winter activities, the place also has several 5-star luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurants.

One of the most exclusive properties here Chesa el Toula, can be booked at prices starting from 75,000 CHF (₹60,27,560) to 180,000 CHF (₹1,44,67,302).

From celebrities and billionaires to royals, you can spot rich people vacationing here.

3. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

This beautiful island in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean is both, exclusive and expensive. There are a very few hotels here.

The cost of hotels range around $2,000 (₹148084) per night for a decent stay. There are higher rated hotels too. Getting here is also difficult as flights are limited and the average cost for a week-long holiday in Bora Bora starts at around $11,000 (₹8,14,463) for two.

Perfect for a honeymoon or a couples’ vacation, there are overwater bungalow suites in Bora Bora.

4. Mykonos, Greece

This is Greece’s most expensive island. It is full of five-star resorts.

A private cabin at Nammos in Mykonos can cost $5,000 (₹370720) per day, and champagne can cost $140,000 (₹10380174) a bottle.

Celebs like Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabana, dock their yachts, party in Mykonos during the day, and then sleep onboard.

5. Turtle Island, Fiji

A part of Fiji’s Yasawa archipelago, the Turtle island is known as one of the most exclusive retreats for couples. The island has only 14 villas that are rented out to only couples.

This means only 28 guests can inhabit the island at a time. Each villa is located on the beach.

The rates start at $2,079 (₹1,54,145)per night.

6. Monaco, French Riviera

Monaco is home to some of the most exclusive and beautiful hotel suites in the world.

The Diamond Princess Grace Suite at Hotel de Paris, Monte-Carlo, costs €30,000 (₹26,39,012) per night.

Another suite where the liked of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez prefer to stay is the Carré D’Or Suite at Hotel Metropole. It's rates start from £8,000 (₹7,03,736) per night.

7. Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como is one of the most famous Italian Lakes destinations surrounded by mountains and lush green vegetation.

George Clooney bought a villa here for 10 million euros in 2001.

Ever since Isha Ambani got engaged here and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, Indian tourists have showed their interest in the visiting Lake Como.

8. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

George Clooney has been vacationing in Los Cabos for the last 30 years.

One of the most expensive villas here is Casa Fryzer. This gorgeous mansion overlooks the sea and is equipped with an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, creating the perfect setting for a relaxing destination. It costs around $10,000 (₹7,41,441)per night.

Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Selena Gomez are spotted here regularly.

Found your dream destination, yet?