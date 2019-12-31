Getting a VISA is tricky when you're planning to travel to a foreign country. There are a lot of permissions, a lot of documents and well.. a lot of money that is involved. But what if we say that there's a country that is offering VISA free entry to Indians?

That's right! Indian and Chinese tourists can travel to Malaysia without a tourist visa next year i.e. in 2020. The tourists can visit Malaysia for up to 15 days by using the Electronic Travel Registration and Information (eNTRI).

According to reports, tourists will be required to produce proof of sufficient cash for expenses and will have to produce a complete itinerary while travelling to the country. They should also be ready with a valid return ticket.

However, entry and exit to the country will only take place through authorised airports or entry points.

It will include the Changloon, Kedah, Sungai Tujoh, Sarawak, Sultan Iskandar building in Johor, Johor Bahru railway station, Johor Immigration control post at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Tanjung Kupang, Johor; Padang Besar, Perlis; Bukit Kayu Itam and the Immigration control post at Tedungan in Limbang, Fifth Division, Sarawak.

The registered tourists must travel to Malaysia within three months and the 15-day-visa-free period can not be extended.

This offer is basically to regulate tourism in the country.