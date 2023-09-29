From weddings and award functions to events, we have been watching our desi celebrities donning designer clothes on different occasions; and now, an aviation crew is all set to witness a designer change in their uniforms.

Manish Malhotra, one of the most famous and iconic fashion designers in the world, will design new uniforms for Air India employees.

Tata’s Air India, in collaboration with the ace designer, will design new uniforms for the airline’s 10,000 workers, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff.

The designer started meeting the staff for fitting sessions and discussions to understand their needs. The airline will be rolling out the staff’s new look by the end of this year.

Manish Malhotra, in a statement, said that it’s his honor to be a part of this collaboration.

“It’s an absolute honor to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernize without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance.”

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said that they aim to represent a progressive India with their fresh and bold take.

“Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”

This is surely a massive change and we’re all excited to witness it.