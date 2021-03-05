Some tourist destinations and attractions in the world are not meant for the faint-hearted as they are just too dangerous. You would really have to think twice before visiting these places.

1. Death Valley National Park, USA



Death Valley is a stunning desert but, it's also very dangerous due to extreme weather conditions. It holds the record of the highest temperature ever recorded on our planet. What that might be, you ask? It was 56.7 °C in 1913. The blazing sun in this famous tourist attraction can make you exhausted very quickly. Here, you'll only be able to survive for 14 hours without water. Many tourists have gone missing and many have died here too.

2. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

New Smyrna Beach in Florida is known as the ' shark capital of the world .' More than 250 shark attacks have been reported here till date- making it the beach with the highest number of attacks per square mile in the world. On an average , 32 shark attacks take place annually.

3. Half Dome, Yosemite National Park

The trek to Half Dome in Yosemite National Park is one of the longest and certainly the most dangerous hikes in the world. To reach the peak, climbers have to rely on metal cables but, not everyone is lucky enough to make it to the top. Between 2005 and 2015 at least 140 search-and-rescue missions, 290 accidents, and 12 deaths were reported. Some have also died on the way due to heart attacks and failed base jumps.

4. Mont Blanc, France

Mont Blanc is part of the stunning Alps mountain range and it is known as the tallest peak in Europe. However, it holds the record of the deadliest mountain peak with over 100 deaths being reported annually. The deadly climb, bad weather and avalanches have also contributed to the staggering death toll.

5. Valley of Death, Russia

The Kamchatka Peninsula is popularly known as Valley of Death for a reason. Plants and animals can't survive in this area due to high concentration of toxic volcanic gases found here. Many people have also complained about feeling dizzy and unwell when they enter the valley.

6. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

Known as one of Ireland's popular tourist attraction, Cliffs of Moher has breathtaking views of the Aran Islands and Galway Bay. But, it is also one of the most dangerous cliffs in the world. One small misstep could result in a 700-foot tumble straight into the Atlantic. Over 66 deaths have been recorded here till date.

7. Bikini Atoll, The Marshall Islands

Bikini Atoll is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site but, in the past this pristine island was actually home to numerous nuclear testing programs between 1946 and 1958. As a result, this picturesque island turned into a radioactive wasteland. Even today this place remains hazardous for living organisms. The abnormally high level of radiation recorded here can also cause cancer. Now visitors can only enjoy its waters from liveaboard or self-sufficient boats.

8.Sinabung Volcano, Indonesia

Sinabung Volcano has erupted at least 5 times since 2010 but it is still considered a popular tourist attraction. The volcanic fumes and lava has destroyed villages and posed a threat to the travel industry in the past. And, it is currently on level 4 alert.

9. Eagles Nest Cave, United States

The Eagles Nest Cave is considered as the "Mount Everest of underwater cave diving" as it has earned the tag of being one of the most dangerous diving spots in the world. It looks like a huge pond but, it's actually a sinkhole that has a depth of 300 feet. Over eleven people have died in this cave since 1981.

10. Mount Everest, Nepal

Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world and it attracts around 1,200 climbers each year. However, only a few manage to make it to the top while others die trying. As of 2018, nearly 300 people have lost their lives due to subfreezing temperatures, high altitude falls and other health problems.

11. Madidi National Park, Bolivia

This national park attracts hundereds of tourists every year but, it's home to the most poisonous and aggressive fauna in the world. If you accidentally come in contact with any of the plants growing here it can cause severe itching, rash and dizziness. And any cut, or even a small wound, can become infected with tropical parasites.

12. Lake Natron, Tanzania

Many tourists flock to Lake Natron in Tanzania to admire the beautiful landscape but, the strong odor of hydrogen sulphide coming from lake's surface makes it hard to breathe. In fact, the alkali salt crust on the surface of the lake is so dangerous that all living creatures die just coming into contact with it. And, so for the same reasons, swimming is prohibited here. Though, despite having the most alkaline waters, this lake supports an ecosystem of salt marshes, freshwater wetlands, flamingos and other wetland birds.

Will you dare to visit these places?