It's a scary situation for us humans amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. But while we are trapped inside our homes, nature is blooming and healing. Animals are returning to their natural habitat, rivers are cleaner than ever, and air pollution has fallen dramatically.


These 15 powerful images show how nature is recovering in the absence of humans.

1. Birds visiting Bengaluru’s Sadaramangala lake.

2. Critically endangered Malabar Civet spotted on a street in Calicut.

3. Sheep enjoying in an empty park.

4. Endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles laid millions of eggs on India’s beaches.

5. Deer roaming on the street of Chandigarh now that humans are inside.

6. One can see the Himalayas from Jalandhar because of reduced air pollution.

Source: kitv

7. Peacocks resting in a village school in Rajasthan because schools are closed due to coronavirus.

8. Air pollution dramatically falls worldwide. In Delhi AQI was 136 on 24th March and 82 on 12th April.

9. A clearer view of Himalayas from Dharamshala.

Source: twitter

10. Pigeons captured connaught place as everyone was following Janta Curfew on 22 March.

11. A herd of deer seen on an empty highway of Andhra Pradesh.

12. Monkies having a good time in a pool party in Mumbai as people stay inside.

13. Rhinos In Nepal make people follow lockdown.

14. 100s of Pink Flamingos spotted in Navi Mumbai and it looks so splendid.

15. Peacock showing off his dancing skills on the street of Mumbai.