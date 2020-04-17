It's a scary situation for us humans amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. But while we are trapped inside our homes, nature is blooming and healing. Animals are returning to their natural habitat, rivers are cleaner than ever, and air pollution has fallen dramatically.



These 15 powerful images show how nature is recovering in the absence of humans.



1. Birds visiting Bengaluru’s Sadaramangala lake.

In this Corona gloom and doom, something to cheer us up...Sadarmangala Lake in BLR.

Nature is taking back what truly belongs to it. With humans forced at home, nature is out there in full glory👌 pic.twitter.com/T77Q761FGm — RK Misra (@rk_misra) March 23, 2020

2. Critically endangered Malabar Civet spotted on a street in Calicut.

A Malabar Civet, an almost extinct species, ventured into Kozhkode town during the #lockdown pic.twitter.com/NbIVBsA3Fx — Chethana (@Tall_Dreams) March 27, 2020

3. Sheep enjoying in an empty park.

Animals made the best use of the Corona crisis...🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/HoB3OdJfIb — Zoobizo (@Zoobizo) April 6, 2020

4. Endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles laid millions of eggs on India’s beaches.

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtle in Odisha #Rushikula Beach. For the first time here in Rushikulya history turtles came in the day time for laying their eggs thanks to #Lockdown21 normally they come during the night time. @ravishndtv @sardesairajdeep @ndtv @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/BlKXBx2Nkb — Sahinsaha (@khansahinsa) March 26, 2020

5. Deer roaming on the street of Chandigarh now that humans are inside.

Deers on the roads of Chandigarh due to reduction in noise and air pollution. #CoronaResetsNature pic.twitter.com/ITKlKLITJm — CA. Shubham Jain (@iShubhamJ) March 26, 2020

6. One can see the Himalayas from Jalandhar because of reduced air pollution.

7. Peacocks resting in a village school in Rajasthan because schools are closed due to coronavirus.

Since humans are not using schools now. So these peacocks made it their meeting hall. Same pack which gave message of social distancing. From Lodhsar, Nagaur. Video is sent by Banne Singh from village. pic.twitter.com/ZIwJECPIDd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 12, 2020

8. Air pollution dramatically falls worldwide. In Delhi AQI was 136 on 24th March and 82 on 12th April.

9. A clearer view of Himalayas from Dharamshala.

10. Pigeons captured connaught place as everyone was following Janta Curfew on 22 March.

Connaught Place today. Wow! Some other species begin to reclaim the earth. Photographer unknown. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/1a8lCVG5EZ — Nakul Singh Sawhney (@nakulssawhney) March 22, 2020

11. A herd of deer seen on an empty highway of Andhra Pradesh.

Deer Highway on the road to Tirupati, Southern India #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/IeXwVVbQJK — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) March 27, 2020

12. Monkies having a good time in a pool party in Mumbai as people stay inside.

True harmony visible now.👍👍👍

Monkeys taking bath in swimming pool of

Our society🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TMMF6arqym — Ashok Mushroof (@AMushroof) April 11, 2020

13. Rhinos In Nepal make people follow lockdown.

Rhino came out of Chitwan Reserve forest, to impliment total lockdown in Nepal pic.twitter.com/wCx7djOkqA — bgx (@imbhagasra) April 9, 2020

14. 100s of Pink Flamingos spotted in Navi Mumbai and it looks so splendid.

Pink Flamingos just behind TS Chankya on Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai.👌



They thrive when we hide. #Nature #Covid19Lockdown #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/PO0G69igTd — Ningsang Jamir 🇮🇳 (@NingsangJamir) April 14, 2020

15. Peacock showing off his dancing skills on the street of Mumbai.