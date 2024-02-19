I have always wondered if the hotel employees know a lot of hidden secrets. It makes sense because they are at the property every day for long hours, and let’s be honest, hotels are not the ‘cleanest’ establishments.

In a thread, a staff member, who goes with the username @throwawayscaredyhoe, revealed some “dirty” hotel secrets that will make you think twice before booking a well-known luxurious hotel. Read on.

1. “If you would rather eat in a restaurant than a street-side stall or shady-looking place, you’re in for a surprise. The buffets are the worst. I was told to put bread that was dropped on the floor back on the buffet. Only a few dishes are made fresh like dosas and idlis.”

2. “During COVID-19, nobody wore masks in the kitchen. It’s a hot, humid and completely enclosed space. Chefs need to wear special coats that are made from thick and durable material, which is double-breasted. It’s very difficult to breathe through the mask.”

3. “If you want coffee, PLEASE go to a proper coffee shop, that makes fresh coffee from espresso machines. The machine that immediately dispenses coffee, has small cockroaches in it. We’ve tried so hard to avoid this but they are immortal.”

4. “Used hand towels were used to clean washrooms. They do get washed later but it still doesn’t make it okay.”

5. “The cloth used to wipe the tables and wipe clean plates is the same, wipe your plates before you eat on them.”

6. “Mineral water doesn’t exist, it’s tap water. Get the packaged bottles.”

Many other users, including someone who worked at the Hilton and JW Marriot in the ‘Butchery & South Indian’ department, shared more secrets about this industry. Take a look:

7. “The walk-in freezers are a bacterial hell-hole. They aren’t maintained at the proper temperature because it doesn’t close all the way.” -Select-Treacle7053

8. “The meat may have expired sometimes becoming slimy.” -Select-Treacle7053

9. “My brother, who was interning at St. Regis, Mumbai, said that a single batch of dal makhani is circulated all the way from buffet to restaurant for 2-3 days.” -indi_n0rd

10. “Once someone said something rude to an employee, she spat and gave the coffee to the guest.” -Afraid_Investment690

11. “A guy was hired to serve guests at a wedding. While transporting the food to the venue via tempo, his shoe slipped in the dal vessel when the vehicle went over a speed-breaker. Anyway, they served the dal to the guests.” -Afraid_Investment690

12. “The ice cream they sell is from a dairy, not homemade.” -Select-Treacle7053

13. “Don’t expect vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to be cooked in different vessels or have different spatulas or spoons.” -Select-Treacle7053

14. “My friend told me to never eat or drink anything because they do not clean their machines properly. These machines get infested with insects. Workers working there don’t know how to disassemble the parts to clean them properly. So, they have to call a specialist to do it. But to cut costs, cinema operators do not call him at recommended time intervals. They ask the workers to clean it as much as they can.” -Ok-Life5170

15. “My friend was working as a part-time waiter at a 5-star hotel and it was packed during one of the weekends. A young couple had ordered crab soup. While coming out from the kitchen door, he happened to bump into another staff and dropped half the soup. He couldn’t go back to the chef, so he added warm water and served the guest.” -Afraid_Investment690

I think I’m going to be sick!