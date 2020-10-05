Man-made Or Natural? Very Few People Will Score 10/10 On This Quiz

Do you think you can accurately differentiate between what's natural and what's man-made? If you are confident enough, here's a fun quiz for you. All you have to do is, guess which of these places are natural and which of them are man-made.
1. Easter Island, Chile
via cbsnews.com
2. Stone Forest, China
3. Moeraki Boulders Beach, New Zealand
4. Manpupuner, Russia
5. White Sand Dunes, Brazil
via suitcasemag.com
6. Fly Geyser, USA
7. Longyou Caves, China
8. Pamukkale, Turkey
9. Reed Flute Cave, China
via pinterest.se
10. The World Islands, Dubai
11. Ruby Falls, Tennessee
via tnvacation.com
12. Al Naslaa Rock, Saudi Arabia
13. The Great Blue Hole, Belize City
14. Marmore Falls, Italy
via photoshelter.com
15. Japanese Atlantis, Japan
via booksfact.com
16. Cave Of The Crystals, Mexico
17. Caño Cristales, Colombia
18. Luoping County, China
via chinadaily.com
19. Chocolate Hills, Philippines
20. Stonehenge, England
via telegraph.co.uk
How much did you score?
Result