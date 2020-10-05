Man-made Or Natural? Very Few People Will Score 10/10 On This Quiz

Do you think you can accurately differentiate between what's natural and what's man-made? If you are confident enough, here's a fun quiz for you. All you have to do is, guess which of these places are natural and which of them are man-made.

1. Easter Island, Chile via cbsnews.com Natural Man-made

2. Stone Forest, China via allpointseast.com Natural Man-made

3. Moeraki Boulders Beach, New Zealand via pinterest.com Natural Man-made

4. Manpupuner, Russia via pinterest.com Natural Man-made

5. White Sand Dunes, Brazil via suitcasemag.com Natural Man-made

6. Fly Geyser, USA via allthatsinteresting.com Natural Man-made

7. Longyou Caves, China via www.stuckiniceland.com Natural Man-made

8. Pamukkale, Turkey via pinterest.com Natural Man-made

9. Reed Flute Cave, China via pinterest.se Natural Man-made

10. The World Islands, Dubai via privateislandsonline.com Natural Man-made

11. Ruby Falls, Tennessee via tnvacation.com Natural Man-made

12. Al Naslaa Rock, Saudi Arabia via unusualplaces.org Natural Man-made

13. The Great Blue Hole, Belize City Natural Man-made

14. Marmore Falls, Italy via photoshelter.com Natural Man-made

15. Japanese Atlantis, Japan via booksfact.com Natural Man-made

16. Cave Of The Crystals, Mexico via www.geologypage.com Natural Man-made

17. Caño Cristales, Colombia via www.atlasobscura.com Natural Man-made

18. Luoping County, China via chinadaily.com Natural Man-made

19. Chocolate Hills, Philippines via unusualplaces.org Natural Man-made