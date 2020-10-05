Categories

Man-made Or Natural? Very Few People Will Score 10/10 On This Quiz

Pradamini Kumari

Do you think you can accurately differentiate between what's natural and what's man-made? If you are confident enough, here's a fun quiz for you. All you have to do is, guess which of these places are natural and which of them are man-made. 

1. Easter Island, Chile

2. Stone Forest, China

3. Moeraki Boulders Beach, New Zealand

4. Manpupuner, Russia

5. White Sand Dunes, Brazil

6. Fly Geyser, USA

7. Longyou Caves, China

8. Pamukkale, Turkey

9. Reed Flute Cave, China

10. The World Islands, Dubai

11. Ruby Falls, Tennessee

12. Al Naslaa Rock, Saudi Arabia

13. The Great Blue Hole, Belize City

14. Marmore Falls, Italy

15. Japanese Atlantis, Japan

16. Cave Of The Crystals, Mexico

17. Caño Cristales, Colombia

18. Luoping County, China

19. Chocolate Hills, Philippines

20. Stonehenge, England

How much did you score?

Result

