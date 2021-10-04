Only Those Who Have Been To Kota Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

You know a few things only when you've been to a city and lived there for quite some time. And if it's Kota, watching both the seasons of Kota Factory will also help.

Take this quiz and we'll tell you how well you know Kota.

1. Which of these is a famous dhaba in Kota?

2. What does KST in Kota stands for? Keshav Sagar Taalab Kishore Sagar Taalab Kaashi Sagar Taal None of these

3. Which of these is not a view from Kota?

4. Which of the following Bollywood films were shot in Kota? Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Badrinath Ki Dulhania Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

5. Which of the following coaching institutes in not on Road No.1 in Kota? Bansal Classes Career Point Allen Career Institute Vibrant

6. Kota holds the Guiness World Record for? The Largest Student Population The Largest Yoga Lesson The Maximum Number Of Chaurahas None Of These

7. Which of these bridges are in Kota?

8. Where is the Seven Wonders Park located? Talwandi Gumanpura Vigyan Nagar Viman Nagar

9. How many buildings does Allen Career Institute have in Kota? Only 1 1-5 5-10 More than 10