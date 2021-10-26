If you love libraries, add this one to your bucket list already. The Deichman Bjørvika central library in Norway has just created magic by building this library.

So, if books are your best friends, this library is surely your dream place. Keep reading if you want to know about this magical place.

Soothing Sunday morning at Oslo’s public library, where residents and tourists are welcome to spend time - at desks, in easy chairs, in recording studios, experimenting with 3D printers and of course with books - without spending any money pic.twitter.com/5c9qm7c6W2 — Hazel Sheffield (@hazelsheffield) October 17, 2021

The library contains almost every book, it's free, and it's open until 10 pm every day.

The five-storey building is designed by Atelier Oslo and Lundhagem. It has space for 450,000 books wrapped around a large, top-lit atrium that connects the floors and breaks them into smaller spaces.

The library is arranged vertically, there is a cinema, an auditorium in the basement, a cafe, a restaurant, and newspapers and magazines on the ground floor. The place is huge but it still manages to make you feel so intimate.

This is the view from the terrace of the licensed bar and cafeteria, there’s also another coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/Xc834irZoi — Dr Cat Jarman FSA💀 (@CatJarman) October 12, 2021

The library is organised in a way that it gets quieter towards the top. As you can see, even the floors are divided accordingly.

The first floor contains fiction and children's books, while the second and third floor contains more books and several enclosed areas that include recording studios, a mini cinema, and gaming rooms. On the top floor, there are social science books and reading rooms, as well as the Future Library art project.

This is Oslo’s new PUBLIC LIBRARY. It’s unbelievable. Completely free, open to everyone until 10pm every day. There is a wine bar. Views to die for. All the books. pic.twitter.com/veUheI2mTZ — Dr Cat Jarman FSA💀 (@CatJarman) October 12, 2021

The Deichman library is named after Carl Deichman, whose book collection started the library in 1785. The architecture aimed to design a modern library, where people can read books and gather and meet to learn together.

People are totally loving the place as you read, play the drums or guitar, eat, charge your phones, attend diverse workshops and so much.

Spending my day reading Clifford Geertz. This is my view from where I’m sitting. Fifth floor at the new Oslo public library. Lovely building pic.twitter.com/PcondgW8pg — John Kaufman (@Johnwkaufman) July 1, 2020

I really enjoyed looking around Deichman Bjørvika, Oslo’s recently opened public library, today pic.twitter.com/nJQOWK5x5b — Angus McNeill Peel (@AMcNeillPeel) October 24, 2021

Indeed, the library is a perfect combination of history & modernity.