It's not uncommon to find chewing gum stuck to a bus seat or peanut shells piled beneath the train berth while traveling in India. Anyone who takes public transit, which the majority of middle-class Indians do, has likely encountered instances like these.
We've nearly grown accustomed to seeing these commuting vehicles littered. Perhaps that's why it was so easier for social media users to laugh off a tweet with a picture of a spit stain on a plane's inside wall. A snapshot from a flight was recently shared on Twitter, showing what appears to be a patch of pan masala.
अपनी पहचान छोड़ दी किसी ने. pic.twitter.com/xsl68VfhH1— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 25, 2022
While some users were amazed by the act, others criticised the person who had the nerve to do so. When it came to responding to the tweet, though, the majority of fellow users chose a hilarious route.
Here's what they had to say:
Bolo Zubaan Kesari https://t.co/VW6OsMeWaK pic.twitter.com/LZo1vs2GlR— Amit Malviya Parody ® (@Maalwire) May 26, 2022
कोई विमल खाकर जुबां केशरी कर गया,,,— हरेश्याम शुक्ल *नीरज* (@IncNiraj) May 26, 2022
अब विमान कम्पनी को दाग अच्छे है,,,,, https://t.co/iP0TZLaU4S
आकाश पाताल सभी एक हे ।https://t.co/QR9pfFKc3E— Sanjay Mamgain (@Sanjay62081021) May 26, 2022
#Kanpurya https://t.co/AE5MYAeDD0 pic.twitter.com/94lDEIqQzu— Ꭵᖇᔕᕼᗩᗪᚑ丅ᗴǤᕼᎥ (@TeghiIrshad) May 26, 2022
परम्परा प्रतिष्ठा अनुशासन 😂😂 https://t.co/WFFM3np2Az— Er. Rahul Khandare (@ErRahulkhandare) May 26, 2022
Oh my god! Yahan bhi! Gajab Insaan hai! https://t.co/Lx7ME98DGK— Rahul Rana (@rahulrana05) May 26, 2022
Art Artist https://t.co/keXTJBqpwf pic.twitter.com/s88Ubm4w03— Atharv Mondhe ♡ (@AtharvMondhe) May 25, 2022
लगता है कोई नया खिलाडी आ गया है शहर में? https://t.co/fjii86eSZv pic.twitter.com/cK57ySJWAJ— Sanskaar (@Sanskaar45) May 25, 2022
It seems like someone took the tagline "bolo zubaan kesari" a little too seriously.