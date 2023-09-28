You’ve invested money, you’ve travelled for hours, you’ve walked miles, and you’re now finally here. You look around mesmerised, breathe in the fresh air, you’ve journeyed for so long, you’ve heard stories, you’ve formed stories, all of it for this one priceless moment. You pull out your camera and click. You want this one moment from your vacation to stay with you…forever.

A photograph hardly ever captures what an eye does. Yet, many a time, we want to immortalise that core memory. We asked people to share their favourite picture they have ever captured on a vacation, one that holds significance to them, and the captures we have received are purely mesmerising. Take a look:

1. Alapuzzah Beach, Kerala

Captured by Pulkit Kaur

2. Dún Laoghaire Harbour, Ireland

Captured by Manya Ailawadi

3. Cabo de Rama Beach, Goa

Captured by Snigdha Oreya

4. Dobhi, Himachal Pradesh

Captured by Ira Shukla

5. Ranthambore Fort, Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Captured by Vedika Negi

6. On the way to Rohtang Pass, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Captured by Shagun Sharma

7. Niagra Falls, USA

Captured by Jawahar Lal Sabharwal

8. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Captured by Ekta Ghildiyal

9. Puducherry

Captured by Ishi Kanodiya

10. Tapovan, Rishikesh

Captured by Aman Chhabra

11. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Captured by Harshita Singh

12. Ocean Beach, San Francisco, USA

Captured by Jatin Arora

13. Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Captured by Prakriti Srivastava

14. Gangaur Ghat, Udaipur

Captured by Ishika Jagri

15. Abbey Falls, Coorg, Karnataka

Captured by Ayush Khandelwal

16. Engelberg, Switzerland

Captured by Aaliyah Jain

17. Katra, Jammu

Captured by Radhesh Arora

18. Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Captured by ME. Had to end with myself!

Receiving all of these pictures was mesmerising. A big ‘Thank You’ to everyone who shared their precious photographs. This only makes me want to pack bags and escape. Come to think of it, the long weekend’s almost here. I guess this is a sign!