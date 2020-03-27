We can all agree that old places somehow send chills down one’s spine. Though secluded places are hard to come by and are serene in their own way, they’re equally frightening too.





For instance, this Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike.



Abandoned for years, this highway was reclaimed by nature in the absence of humans. And it ended up becoming nothing less than surreal yet hauntingly beautiful.

According to this report,

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is a marvel of engineering and political achievement that traverses the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

It is called the lifeline as it holds the state together. This marvel of the 1930s passes through hills, forests, and farmlands. And is now laden with graffiti done by citizens over the years.

In 1968, the government decided to widen the highway, which included one tunnel of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For some issues a section couldn’t be widened, the result was a picturesque 13 mile section — the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike.