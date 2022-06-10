Nothing is comparable to that feeling of experiencing the exquisite beauty of nature. Recently, the picture of a surreal river in Kerela's Kozhikode has gone viral online, and we just cannot get over it.

The river is tinted in pink as it's bathed with the beautiful Forked Fanwort flowers. Anand Mahindra shared the breathtaking picture on Twitter, and it's not a surprise that many tourists are adding the place to their itineraries already.

I’m not surprised to hear that tourists are flocking to the village. It lifts my spirits & sense of optimism just looking at this photo. I’m making this my new screensaver and naming it the “River of Hope.” https://t.co/iFAF7bQZS3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2022

And Twitter also loves it.

That is amazing. https://t.co/0FyiqB0itQ — Jeff Benfield -Caliber Home Loans NMLSR 106920 (@Benfieldmtg) June 7, 2022

Nature is so beautiful let's give it space to grow and flourish... We are part of it, in it lay our happiness and joy. #SaveSoil https://t.co/btzdWzclGG — Sandeep Naik (@sannaik2) June 7, 2022

Isn't just the very picture of this river a blissful sight to behold?

Apparently, it's not the first time that the pictures of this enthralling river have surfaced online. Back in November 2020, Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, shared the pictures online, and everyone fell in love with it.

Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant.



(23.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/XLIZBpbovz — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Simply wow — Anjali Sharma (@AnjaliSharma797) November 24, 2020

It’s a beautiful sight. One more reason for all of us to preserve our nature. — Mukul Wasnik (@MukulWasnik) December 2, 2020

Nature at its best 💗 — Aarohi sood (@Aarohisood1) June 10, 2022

Ah! A visit to this river can feed my wanderlust.

Have you packed your bags already?