How many times have we looked at our scenic desktop wallpapers and thought, 'do these even exist in real life?'

Well, here are a few real life images of places from India that'll render us speechless.

From the ranges of Himalaya to the landscapes of Tamil Nadu, these places are as gorgeous as our wallpapers.

Lotus Temple, Delhi

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Dawki river, Meghalaya

The crystal clear waters of Dawki river in Meghalaya, India.

Vijayawada crossing the Ennore creek, Chennai

Sumi Baptist Church, Zunheboto, Nagaland

Lake Umiam, grasslands in Assam, cafe in Cherrapunjee and Brahmaputra basin.

Some beautiful aerial shots of North-East India by Parth Konwar.

Pictures of Lake Umiam (near Shillong), grasslands in Assam, cafe in Cherrapunjee and Brahmaputra basin.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar is the largest city and summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir. Srinagar is one of the most beautiful places in India. Millions of tourist visit the city to admire the beauty of Srinagar.

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag, #Uttarakhand - the confluence of Alaknanda & Mandakini Rivers.



This holy place got its name from Lord Shiva who is believed to have appeared at this place in the avatar of Rudra. The cardinal temples of Rudraprayag are the Jagadamba temple and Shiva temple.

Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat

That’s some beautiful geometry at play at the Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. Sort of an architectural gem!

That's some beautiful geometry at play at the Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. Sort of an architectural gem!

Kedarnath

❤️ KEDARNATH ❤️ Hit RT If You Like Photo pic.twitter.com/AhNEoRZQde — Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) September 22, 2020

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Pristine and enchanting, the Rann of Kutch draws travellers from faraway lands. From a distance, the gleaming salt pans here often delude one into thinking that the area is covered with snow. The artistry of man and nature!

Pondicherry

Goa

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Kolkata today



The beautiful Victoria Memorial wrapped in dark cloud

Meghalaya

Deep in the jungles of Meghalaya, the Khasi tribe builds thought-provoking bridges from the roots of rubber trees, called root bridges. Unlike regular bridges, these living bridges grow strong with time.

Valparai, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."



Nature always wears the colors of the spirit. Valparai Coimbatore Tamil Nadu.

Bharanikuzhi waterfalls, Malayattoor, Kerala

The whispering of leaves. The rush of water. The grandeur of giant boulders. These are a few things that greet you at the Bharanikuzhi waterfalls in Malayattoor.

Jag Mandir, Rajasthan

Enjoy the royalty of Rajasthan, exploring the Jag Mandir Palace alight on the Pichola Lake, amidst the hills.

Devprayag

The Nilgiri Mountains, Tamil Nadu

Assam

Lakshman Jhula, Rishikesh

Lonavla, Maharashtra

Fort Aguada, Sinquerim, Goa

Srirangam temple, Tamil Nadu

Manipur

Himalayas

Bhanwar Niwas (Rampuria Haveli) Bikaner, Rajasthan

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Nigeen Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Taj Mahal, Agra

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Palolem beach, Goa

Gadisar Lake, Jaisalmer

Ladakh

Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Kolkata

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Ballard Estate, Mumbai

Gateway Of India, Mumbai