How many times have we looked at our scenic desktop wallpapers and thought, 'do these even exist in real life?'
Well, here are a few real life images of places from India that'll render us speechless.
From the ranges of Himalaya to the landscapes of Tamil Nadu, these places are as gorgeous as our wallpapers.
Lotus Temple, Delhi
Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
Dawki river, Meghalaya
The crystal clear waters of Dawki river in Meghalaya, India. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ek6SjWYwup— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 21, 2020
Vijayawada crossing the Ennore creek, Chennai
Today's #railway #photo - the beautiful capture of the Jan Shatabdi train from Vijayawada crossing the Ennore creek, north of Chennai in the jurisdiction of @DrmChennai in @GMSRailway! Pic courtesy, Gautham Karthik! #IndianRailways #trains #trainspotting #photography pic.twitter.com/asld4avDOs— Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) September 18, 2020
Sumi Baptist Church, Zunheboto, Nagaland
Lake Umiam, grasslands in Assam, cafe in Cherrapunjee and Brahmaputra basin.
Some beautiful aerial shots of North-East India by Parth Konwar.— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) May 8, 2020
Pictures of Lake Umiam (near Shillong), grasslands in Assam, cafe in Cherrapunjee and Brahmaputra basin. pic.twitter.com/bG41wybeze
Pangong Lake, Ladakh
Magical #Ladakh An evening at #Pangong Lake pic.twitter.com/nFgVpyPuFa— Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) September 21, 2020
Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
RT @TravelXtreame: Srinagar is the largest city and summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir. Srinagar is one of the msot beautiful places in India. Millions of tourist visit the city to admire the beauty of Srinagar. #Srinagar #Travel #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/l3A2nQobnY— Century Cruises (@CenturyCruises) September 23, 2020
Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
Rudraprayag, #Uttarakhand - the confluence of Alaknanda & Mandakini Rivers.— Manish Singh Thakur 🇮🇳 (@mst229) September 19, 2020
This holy place got its name from Lord Shiva who is believed to have appeared at this place in the avatar of Rudra. The cardinal temples of Rudraprayag are the Jagadamba temple and Shiva temple. pic.twitter.com/9DmabG8gKN
Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat
That’s some beautiful geometry at play at the Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. Sort of an architectural gem!— harpal dave (@harpaldave) September 19, 2020
Courtesy: SM pic.twitter.com/FxBTIGW2kj
Kedarnath
❤️ KEDARNATH ❤️ Hit RT If You Like Photo pic.twitter.com/AhNEoRZQde— Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) September 22, 2020
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Pristine and enchanting, the #RannofKutch draws travellers from faraway lands. From a distance, the gleaming #saltpans here often delude one into thinking that the area is covered with snow. The artistry of man and nature!#IncredibleIndia #LPTI #WhiteRannOfKutch #gujarattourism pic.twitter.com/VXXEA3QN5i— Le Passage to India (@LPTIJ) September 23, 2020
Pondicherry
#Bonjour de #Pondicherry.— Brij Singh (@brijmgmt01) August 17, 2019
Pondicherry is the most cleanest city in India, specially French quarter area, very peaceful with wonderful house’s architecture. voyage Avec #TraveltoIndia #GuideDiaryhttps://t.co/rNQaNnVzwi pic.twitter.com/Pf1BEJrRTX
Goa
Isn’t Goa so beautiful?😍 #beautifulskies #parallelskies #clearwater #stillwater #mirroredsky #heavenonearth😍 pic.twitter.com/Fjjmm6DmR6— Stephanie Fernandes (@Stef_510) September 16, 2020
Gone fishing#oneplus #pondicherry #fishing #scuba #sea #ocean #shotononeplus #boating pic.twitter.com/BjGAbKrgqX— Arpit Gupta (@_TipraAtpug_) June 16, 2019
The sun and the moon in a frame.#Experiences at #PeacefulPondicherry #Beaches #Weeklongstays @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/TXB6ivWc0z— Pondicherry Tourism (@pondytourism) May 28, 2019
Victoria Memorial, Kolkata
Kolkata today— Learner Vivek Bajaj (@vivbajaj) May 20, 2020
The beautiful Victoria Memorial wrapped in dark cloud pic.twitter.com/EISmntwZbp
Meghalaya
Deep in the jungles of Meghalaya, the Khasi tribe builds thought-provoking bridges from the roots of rubber trees, called root bridges. Unlike regular bridges, these living bridges grow strong with time. #incredibleindia #lpti #meghalayatourism #northeast #khasitribe #travel pic.twitter.com/TXC6yeGaWo— Le Passage to India (@LPTIJ) September 9, 2020
Valparai, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."— Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) September 8, 2020
📍Valparai Coimbatore Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/QlZFrDRZMT
Bharanikuzhi waterfalls, Malayattoor, Kerala
The whispering of leaves. The rush of water. The grandeur of giant boulders. These are a few things that greet you at the Bharanikuzhi waterfalls in Malayattoor. pic.twitter.com/h9ntrf0bzM— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) September 17, 2020
Jag Mandir, Rajasthan
Enjoy the royalty of Rajasthan, exploring the Jag Mandir Palace alight on the Pichola Lake, amidst the hills.#DekhoApnaDesh @my_rajasthan @incredibleindia @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/bHQIIqh9bx— @India in Cameroon (@hciyaounde) September 21, 2020