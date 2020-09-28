How many times have we looked at our scenic desktop wallpapers and thought, 'do these even exist in real life?'

Well, here are a few real life images of places from India that'll render us speechless. 

From the ranges of Himalaya to the landscapes of Tamil Nadu, these places are as gorgeous as our wallpapers. 

Lotus Temple, Delhi

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Dawki river, Meghalaya

Vijayawada crossing the Ennore creek, Chennai 

Sumi Baptist Church, Zunheboto, Nagaland

Lake Umiam, grasslands in Assam, cafe in Cherrapunjee and Brahmaputra basin.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh 

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat

Kedarnath

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat 

Pondicherry

Goa

Pondicherry

Pondicherry

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata 

Meghalaya

Valparai, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Bharanikuzhi waterfalls, Malayattoor, Kerala 

Jag Mandir, Rajasthan 

Devprayag

The Nilgiri Mountains, Tamil Nadu

Assam

Lakshman Jhula, Rishikesh

Lonavla, Maharashtra

Fort Aguada, Sinquerim, Goa

Srirangam temple, Tamil Nadu 

Manipur

Himalayas 

Bhanwar Niwas (Rampuria Haveli) Bikaner, Rajasthan 

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Meghalaya

Nigeen Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Taj Mahal, Agra 

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Palolem beach, Goa 

Gadisar Lake, Jaisalmer

Ladakh

Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh 

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh 

Kolkata 

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai 

Ballard Estate, Mumbai

Gateway Of India, Mumbai 