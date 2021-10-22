Accommodation consumes a major portion of our travel expenses. But did you know that you can reduce this cost to a minimum or even get free stay options in some parts of India?

Since the accommodation is almost free, it won't be like they have in hotels but it's definitely worth a try if you are travelling on a budget. Let's see some of the places where you can stay for free or very nominal prices.

1. Govind Ghat Gurudwara, Uttarakhand

If you are travelling to Hemkund Sahib or trekking to the Valley of Flowers, Govind Ghat is the place where the motorable road ends. It comes under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and is often visited by pilgrims and trekkers.

The gurudwara allows travellers to stay for free. A few trekkers have talked about staying there during their visit to the Himalayas. The views from the Gurudwara are amazing as it is situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

Travellers prefer staying here for the night before heading to their destination next morning. The gurdwara also offers free food (langar).

2. Gurudwara Bhai Mohkam Singh Ji, Dwarka, Gujarat

The Gurudwara offers free accommodation and food in Langar to pilgrims and other visitors. The premises is very neat and clean so if you are travelling around Dwarka in Guajarat, the gurudwara can be a perfect place to spend the night.

3. Geeta Bhawan, Rishikesh

This ashram in Rishikesh provides free accommodation and food for those who wish to stay here. Situated on the banks of River Ganga, the facility has around 1,000 rooms for visitors and pilgrims.

4. Anandashram, Kerala

If you are in Kerala and need to relax and rejuvenate, you can participate in some volunteering activities and stay here for free for a few days.

Make sure to check with the ashram before you visit.

5. Kashi Mumukshu Bhawan

It's a sort of dharamshala that offers accommodation for as less as ₹400 for a 2-bed room.

6. Government guest houses

If someone from your family is a government official, you can stay in one of the government guest houses with prior permission. These guest houses are present in almost every city of India and offer accommodation at very low prices.

You need to visit the concerned state government website for details and booking.

7. Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, Himachal Pradesh

If you are visiting Kasol and other places in Himachal Pradesh and are looking for a short stay, you can choose Manikaran. The gurudwara here offers free accommodation, parking and food to visitors. The sevaks at the gurudwara might ask you to volunteer for some basic services like serving langar, you can choose the work you want to do and stay there easily.

8. Gurudwara Sahib Chail

Chail is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. The gurudwara sahib here is maintained by the state government and offers free accomoodation and food to the visitors. You will have to stay in dormitories.

9. Nyingmapa Monastery, Himachal Pradesh

Rewalsar is a small town and a pilgrimage place in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. There's a lake here by the name Rewalsar Lake. If you are in or around Mandi, you can stay at this monastery at low prices. They generally charge you ₹300 per night.

10. Monasteries in Sarnath

Dharmashala, the monastery operated by Sri Lanka’s Mahabodhi Society, in Sarnath offers stay for as low as ₹50 per night.

The Nyingmapa Tibetan Buddhist Monastery is another monastery that offers stay at affodable prices. Here, you will find rooms with private bathrooms also. The rent for one day is ₹200.

Please note that most of these places are religious and hence you will have to follow some basic rules if you wish to stay here. You might have to do some volunteer work also. But I guess we can do this for free stay.