A trip to the Northeast India is on the bucket list of almost everyone. It's a heaven away from heaven. And one of your destinations will be Meghalaya. Translated literally as 'abode of clouds', Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful untapped and unexplored states in India.

Read on to know why you should not miss out on a holiday in Meghalaya.

1. There are some spectacular and unexplored waterfalls here. The Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest waterfall in India located near Cherrapunji.

Meghalaya's landscape is full of forests and rivers that are a delight to watch.

2. Do you know where the cleanest river of India is? Meghalaya. This gives you one more reason to visit the place and soak in the stunning crystal clear views of Umngot river.

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/aBIb4TwP2r — Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) October 1, 2021

3. Oh and the root bridges. These handmade bridges from the roots of rubber trees is a major attraction in the state.

4. Jadoh, a traditional dish of the Khasi community of Meghalaya, is a luscious pork and rice based delicacy and can be eaten with various side dishes.

There are other version of it that use chicken or fish.

The Jadoh Rice with succulent Pork Curry not to be missed in #Meghalaya. It's the Khasi take on Pulao #travelpals #platterofIndia #travel pic.twitter.com/DL446rCPMr — Sangeeta (@lifeisavacation) July 17, 2017

Jadoh Rice - The name, “Jadoh” is taken by the Khasi community of Meghalaya the most popular dish from the land of the hills, Jadoh rice. It’s made with rice and pork mixed with the best spices, chopped vegetables & garnished with eggs or fried fish. #BespokeIndiaHolidays #food pic.twitter.com/ocLumJKFAI — Bespoke India Holidays Official (@IndiaBespoke) November 1, 2020

5. There are age-old ancient caves in Meghalaya, including India's longest natural cave, Krem Liat Prah

6. If you love trekking, Meghalaya offers you amazing trekking experience amidst the greenery. You can go for small day treks as mountains automatically translate into hiking trails around Shillong and Cherrapunji.

Don't miss trekking at David Scott Trail when in Meghalaya.

7. When in Meghalaya, you can also stay in the cleanest village of Asia, Mawlynnong.

8. You get immense opportunities to indulge in water sports. The Umiam Lake, situated near Shillong, houses a water-sports complex where you can go water skiing, yachting, canoeing, etc.

9. The state is home to numerous national parks. The Nokrek National Park is home to the Hollock Gibbons. It is also a place to find the rare red panda and golden cat.

10. Witness their unique culture. Meghalaya is home to several tribes such as the Khasis, the Jaintias and the Garos, each with their own culture, traditions, dress and language.

You get to know their culture closely.

What are you waiting for? Plan your trip soon and travel responsibly.