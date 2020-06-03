Denmark has repeatedly been termed as one of the best countries to live in the world. The small Nordic nation known for its quality of life also ranks high on happiness quotient.

Here are some other reasons why Denmark stands out from the rest of the world.

1. Danish students get paid to study.

Denmark has pioneered the whole idea of free education. Students over the age of 18 are entitled to 6 years of free study and those who don't live with their parents also receive 5,839 Danish krones (around £693) a month as a grant. They don't need to pay this amount back.

2. Employees in Denmark get vacation money once a year.

Denmark has a vacation law in place for all its employees. Under this law, they can choose to receive a holiday allowance so that they can afford to go on a vacation.

3. Denmark has one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

4. Denmark has one of the shortest work weeks in the world.

Denmark is one of the Nordic countries that enjoy short work weeks of 27-28 hours per week. One of the municipalities, Odsherred, also became the first local authority in Denmark to implement a four-day working week in 2019.

5. Denmark is one of the least corrupt countries in the world.

Year after year, Denmark has retained its position as one of the least corrupt countries in the world in the Transparency International's annual ranking.

6. 50% of Denmark's energy needs are fulfilled from renewable sources.

Electricity is majorly produced from solar and wind power in Denmark for the past 10 years. The country now aims to become carbon-dioxide neutral by 2050.

No doubt, why everyone wants to move there.