₹20,000 seems to be a reasonable rent for most of us, right? Let's see what kind of houses these 10 Indian cities have in store for people with this budget.

1. Mumbai

Location: Powai

1 RK on top floor.

Unfurnished with no balcony.

Gated community with park.

2. Pune

Location: Pimple Saudagar

2 BHK on 9th floor

Semi-furnished with one balcony.

Reserved parking

3. Kochi

Location: Edapally

3 BHK + 1 store room, study room on 10th floor.

Semi-furnished with balcony.

Covered parking

4. Delhi

Location: Vasant Kunj

1 BHK in Kaveri Apartments

Fully-furnished with open car parking.

5. Jaipur

Location: Vaishali Nagar

2 BHK with balcony

Fully-furnished

Covered parking

6. Chennai

Location: Anna Nagar East

2 BHK on ground floor

Semi-furnished with one open car parking.

7. Kolkata

Location: Park Street

1 BHK

Furnished

No car parking

8. Ahmedabad

Location: Chandkheda

3 BHK with one balcony

Unfurnished

Gated society and 1 covered car parking.

9. Bengaluru

Location: Electronic City Phase 2

3 BHK

Semi-furnished

Swimming pool, gym and park.

10. Chandigarh

Location: Zirakpur

3 BHK with 3 balconies

Semi-furnished

Park, swimming pool and 1 covered car parking.

Did you find the city you were looking for?