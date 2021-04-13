₹20,000 seems to be a reasonable rent for most of us, right? Let's see what kind of houses these 10 Indian cities have in store for people with this budget.
1. Mumbai
Location: Powai
1 RK on top floor.
Unfurnished with no balcony.
Gated community with park.
2. Pune
Location: Pimple Saudagar
2 BHK on 9th floor
Semi-furnished with one balcony.
Reserved parking
3. Kochi
Location: Edapally
3 BHK + 1 store room, study room on 10th floor.
Semi-furnished with balcony.
Covered parking
4. Delhi
Location: Vasant Kunj
1 BHK in Kaveri Apartments
Fully-furnished with open car parking.
5. Jaipur
Location: Vaishali Nagar
2 BHK with balcony
Fully-furnished
Covered parking
6. Chennai
Location: Anna Nagar East
2 BHK on ground floor
Semi-furnished with one open car parking.
7. Kolkata
Location: Park Street
1 BHK
Furnished
No car parking
8. Ahmedabad
Location: Chandkheda
3 BHK with one balcony
Unfurnished
Gated society and 1 covered car parking.
9. Bengaluru
Location: Electronic City Phase 2
3 BHK
Semi-furnished
Swimming pool, gym and park.
10. Chandigarh
Location: Zirakpur
3 BHK with 3 balconies
Semi-furnished
Park, swimming pool and 1 covered car parking.
Did you find the city you were looking for?