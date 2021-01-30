Almost a year of working from home and most of us are craving a change. After all, there is only so much to observe around the house!

So, if you fall in the category of people looking to spice up the WFH routine, then check these resorts that allow you to work from home, but in the midst of nature:

1. Justa Mukteshwar Retreat and Spa, Uttarakhand

Far away from the sounds of traffic that interrupt your daily Zoom meetings, exists the Justa Muktershwar Resort. From seamless wi-fi to the gorgeous view of the Himalyas to relaxing spa sessions, this resort allows you to actually take advantage of work from home, right from nature's lap.

2. Ahilya by the Sea, Goa

If your idea of Goa involves peace and tranquility, then there is no better location than Ahilya by the Sea. With rooms that range from tree towers to sunrise villas and amenities that range from a sunrise infinity pool to a wellness center, Ahilya by the Sea is truly one-of-its-kind boutique hotel.

3. Aranya Vilas, Udaipur

While there is no shortage of gorgeous resorts in Udaipur, Aranya Vilas easily tops the list as an ideal workcation retreat. Close to the city, and yet 'surrounded by lush green nature', the Aranya Vilas truly offers the best of both worlds, with services like free wi-fi, multi-cuisine restaurants, and even a live cooking experience.

4. Tadoba Vanya Villas Resort & Spa, Chandrapur, Maharashtra

Far away from the city life, the Tadoba Vanya Villas offer a retreat that marries modern amenities with nature's sweet respite, offering the perfect break from the monotony of regular WFH days. And with activities like nature walks, jungle excursions, bird watching, spa sessions, and a swimming pool, you can truly rejuvenate.

5. Porcupine Castle Resort, Coorg

Part of a 300-acre coffee plantation, the Porcupine Castle Resort is where you head to when you want to work from home like royalty. Chalets with mountain and valley views, estate walks, target shooting, and options for outdoor and indoor sports, are just some of the services that the resort offers.

6. Adivaha Luxury Resort, Dharamsala

Offering you a chance to 'reconnect with nature', Adivaha is a heritage, luxury resort, ideal for nature-lovers. Apart from rooms with gorgeous views, Adivaha also offers Tea Plantation Trails, and Archaeological and Pilgrimage Trips.

7. Ananta Spa & Resort, Pushkar

If you're looking for that perfect shot that can finally end the streak of laptop photos you've been posting online, then head to the Ananta in Puskar. From a fitness center to a gaming zone, the Ananta Spa & Resort offers true luxury.

8. The Narayan Palace & Resort, Rishikesh

Labeled a 'pristine paradise', The Narayan Palace & Resort offers yoga classes, a swimming pool, adventure activities, and spa treatments. What's not to like?

9. Elgin Hall, Dalhousie

Step into the past but with all the modern amenities at this gorgeous Britishers' summer escape-turned-boutique retreat, Elgin Hall. A homestay that offers a tea room, a reading room, and a gaming zone, Elgin Hall truly is the perfect heritage retreat in the hills.

10. Mayfair Spa Resort & Casino, Gangtok

When you check into the Mayfair at Gangtok, you get a chance to enjoy the local culture and cuisine, bring in the weekend with an on-shore casino, and relax at a beautiful coffee shop and tea lounge overlooking the gorgeous hills and the iconic Rumtek Monastery.

Ready for a workcation?