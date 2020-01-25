For anyone who made a resolution this year to take a Euro trip, we have good news.

From 2nd February 2020, those applying for a Schengen visa will now be able to file an application 6 months in advance of their intended trip.

Before this, applicants could only file for the visa 3 months in advance.

But along with the easy travel norms, there have been some changes in the visa fees as well. The visa cost has increased from €80 from €60 per application. The fee for children in the age group of 6 to 12 will be raised too. It will rise from €35 to €40.

An EU spokesperson in Delhi added,

The new rules (applicable from February 2) will provide faster and clearer procedures for legitimate travellers, in particular by: allowing for applications to be lodged up to 6 months, and no later than 15 days, before the trip; providing for the possibility of the application form to be filled in and signed electronically.

Now is a great time to start planning that Europe trip.