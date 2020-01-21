Everyone loves a good Shakespearean romance, even if we're too ashamed to admit it.

Luckily, for some of us, these dreams do come true. For others, we travel to far off places to relive the romance. And thankfully, Airbnb has us covered there.

Remember Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare? They are offering couples an opportunity to stay in Juliet's historic home in Verona, Italy.

The 13th century house is believed to have belonged to Juliet and features the iconic balcony associated with Juliet’s ‘wherefore art thou Romeo’ declaration of love.

Airbnb has transformed the centuries-old building into a sumptuous stay fit for a modern day Romeo and Juliet. One couple can win this stay.

The stay will include a personal butler and the couple will be treated to a romantic candlelit dinner prepared by two Michelin star Italian chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

What can be better than a candlelight dinner at a building that has become an epitome of love.

Guests can also read thousands of Juliet’s love letters before retiring to her bedroom which features Letto di Giulietta, the original bed used in Zeffirelli’s classic 1960s version of Romeo and Juliet.

You'll also get to walk through the city of love with your partner. That's like a dream come true, isn't it?

The iconic building is loved by visitors all over the world, especially the balcony which also featured in the movie Letters to Juliet.

Casa di Giulietta, as the building is known, is presently a museum and invites thousands of tourists every year. The building will be turned into a stay for the first time since 1930s.

While only one winner and their partner will get to stay in the historical house, you can also book exclusive Valentine’s Experiences listed on Airbnb.

You can get to know more about it here and submit your entries.