Indian passport holders rejoice! After Malaysia , Sri Lanka is planning on extending the free-visa scheme till 30th April for 48 countries, including India.

Earlier, Indians had to pay almost ₹2,400 as visa fee on arrival in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government is drafting a Cabinet proposal for the same since India is one of the biggest contributors to the tourism market of Sri Lanka.

According to India Today , this decision was made to revive tourism of the country which was severely hit by the Easter Sunday bombings that took place on April 21, 2019.

After the bombings that killed around 258 people in April last year, the Sri Lankan government stopped its scheme of giving free visa-on-arrival in April by barring 39 countries from the scheme.

So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets asap!