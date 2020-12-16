The year is almost coming to an end and we have one last chance to rewrite the crappy memories we made. If you're hoping to end 2020 on a high note, here are some cozy and warm winter lodges that'll save you:

1. jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa

With an uninterrupted view of the mountains, this retreat rests 7500 feet above sea level. The peaks are often white, making your winter dreams come true.





Tariff - ₹ 9,499 onwards.





2. The Naini Retreat – Nainital Heritage Hotel

With a breathtaking view of the Naini Lake at an altitude of 1,995 meters, this hotel has a old world charm that keeps you coming back for more.





Tariff - ₹ 11,000 onwards.





3. The Grand Dragon, Ladakh

A rare breathtaking view awaits you, with an appreciation for art and architecture reminiscent of royalty, this place is straight out of your fairy-tale.





Tariff - ₹ 6,200 onwards.





4. Savoy Hotel, Ooty

These 19th century colonial cottages are a delight, accompanied by an old English-style pub, tea lounge, and a traditional dining area. It also has a brilliant Ayurvedic spa to massage away all your worries in.









Tariff - ₹ 7,200 onwards.



Book here P.S. Your pets are invited here!

5. Elgin Hotel, Darjeeling

This 125-year-old establishment that once belonged to the Maharaja of Cooch Behar. It has a fireplace in its 25 deluxe suites that are a sight to behold.





Tariff - ₹ 6,000 onwards.





6. Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort, Shimla

This jewel rests in the foothills of the Himalayan, the view is just one of the things that we love about this place. The outdoor Jacuzzi and the numerous recreational activities to relax are cherry on the top.





Tariff - ₹ 28,900 onwards.





7. The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa

This Gulmarg ski-resort offers an unmatched view of Mount Affarwat. It has 80 rooms filled with exquisite authentic Kashmiri artefacts.





Tariff - ₹ 19,600 onwards.





8. Glenburn Tea Estate & Boutique Hotel, Darjeeling

With a view of Mt. Kanchenjunga, cottages located amidst tea plantations in a family-run estate will take away all your big city worries.





Tariff - ₹ 27,555 onwards.







9. WelcomHotel Pine n Peak, J&K

This hotel in Pahalgam is located atop the Rajwas Plateau and gives you a view of the entire city - a sight to savour.





Tariff - ₹ 13,000 onwards.





10. Woodvista Cottages, Himachal Pradesh

At an altitude of 6,700 feet above sea level near Shimla, Himachal, the cottages are surrounded by a beautiful forest. It is the perfect space to take a break and reflect.





Tariff - ₹ 3,000 onwards





11. Gone Fishing Cottages, Himachal Pradesh

The perfect blend of rustic and modern, these cottages are Instagram's favourite destination - for all the right reasons. Gone Fishing Cottages are also the official partners of Himalayan Geographic, a volunteer driven organisation that explores The Great Himalayas and Himalayan culture.





Tariff - ₹ 6,000 onwards.





12. The Tree House Resort, Jaipur

This eco-luxury property will make all your dreams of living in a tree house come true. You can truly become one with nature in this 300 acres of pristine landscape.





Tariff - ₹ 18,000 onwards.





13. Rokeby Manor, Mussoorie

With 19th century décor, this beautiful property has retained its cozy fireplaces, traditional wooden beams and quiet nooks. Rooms with private balconies are the highlight of this manor.





Tariff - ₹ 12,500 onwards.





14. Banyan By The Ganges, Rishikesh

A camping experience with luxury Swiss cottages, with attached bathrooms. It's perfect for those who want a hassle-free camping experience in the lap of nature.





Tariff - ₹ 8,200 onwards.







15. The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh

This spa resort in Rishikesh offers nature walks by the river, treks, yoga on the white sand beach. So if you want to wash away your worries, this resort will do just that for you, in luxury.





Tariff - ₹ 20,000 onwards.





16. Amanbagh, Rajasthan

Inspired by Moghul architecture, this spellbinding property has 37 suites and pavilions. Surrounded by lush vegetation, this luxurious vacation is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.







Tariff - ₹ 70,000 onwards.





17. Rashpian Cottage, Manali

Surrounded by apple trees and cedar forest, this cozy cottage leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy. If you're looking for a way out of the bustle of daily life, then give this home stay a shot.







Tariff - ₹ 2,800 onwards.





18. Kudrat - A Boutique Homestay, Tirthan Valley

At 6200 feet and surrounded by the Great Himalayan National Park, this untouched homestay offers 11 beautiful rooms in two houses adjacent to each other.





Tariff - ₹ 9,440 onwards.





19. The Lodge at Wah, Palampur

At the Wah Tea Estate Plantation, this home was originally build for friends and family to visit the tea plantation. However, now it is gorgeous spot for tea lovers to have fulfil vacations





Tariff - ₹ 8,000 onwards.





20. Jilling Terraces, Uttrakhand

A few hours away from Nainital is a 80 years old house nestled in the Himalayas. This warm homestay will make you never want to go back to the big city.





Tariff - ₹ 8,100 onwards.





Are you ready to plan your winter vacation?