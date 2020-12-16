The year is almost coming to an end and we have one last chance to rewrite the crappy memories we made. If you're hoping to end 2020 on a high note, here are some cozy and warm winter lodges that'll save you:
1. jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa
2. The Naini Retreat – Nainital Heritage Hotel
With a breathtaking view of the Naini Lake at an altitude of 1,995 meters, this hotel has a old world charm that keeps you coming back for more.
3. The Grand Dragon, Ladakh
A rare breathtaking view awaits you, with an appreciation for art and architecture reminiscent of royalty, this place is straight out of your fairy-tale.
4. Savoy Hotel, Ooty
These 19th century colonial cottages are a delight, accompanied by an old English-style pub, tea lounge, and a traditional dining area. It also has a brilliant Ayurvedic spa to massage away all your worries in.
5. Elgin Hotel, Darjeeling
This 125-year-old establishment that once belonged to the Maharaja of Cooch Behar. It has a fireplace in its 25 deluxe suites that are a sight to behold.
6. Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort, Shimla
This jewel rests in the foothills of the Himalayan, the view is just one of the things that we love about this place. The outdoor Jacuzzi and the numerous recreational activities to relax are cherry on the top.
7. The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa
This Gulmarg ski-resort offers an unmatched view of Mount Affarwat. It has 80 rooms filled with exquisite authentic Kashmiri artefacts.
8. Glenburn Tea Estate & Boutique Hotel, Darjeeling
With a view of Mt. Kanchenjunga, cottages located amidst tea plantations in a family-run estate will take away all your big city worries.
9. WelcomHotel Pine n Peak, J&K
This hotel in Pahalgam is located atop the Rajwas Plateau and gives you a view of the entire city - a sight to savour.
10. Woodvista Cottages, Himachal Pradesh
At an altitude of 6,700 feet above sea level near Shimla, Himachal, the cottages are surrounded by a beautiful forest. It is the perfect space to take a break and reflect.
11. Gone Fishing Cottages, Himachal Pradesh
The perfect blend of rustic and modern, these cottages are Instagram's favourite destination - for all the right reasons. Gone Fishing Cottages are also the official partners of Himalayan Geographic, a volunteer driven organisation that explores The Great Himalayas and Himalayan culture.
12. The Tree House Resort, Jaipur
This eco-luxury property will make all your dreams of living in a tree house come true. You can truly become one with nature in this 300 acres of pristine landscape.
13. Rokeby Manor, Mussoorie
With 19th century décor, this beautiful property has retained its cozy fireplaces, traditional wooden beams and quiet nooks. Rooms with private balconies are the highlight of this manor.
14. Banyan By The Ganges, Rishikesh
A camping experience with luxury Swiss cottages, with attached bathrooms. It's perfect for those who want a hassle-free camping experience in the lap of nature.
15. The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh
16. Amanbagh, Rajasthan
17. Rashpian Cottage, Manali
18. Kudrat - A Boutique Homestay, Tirthan Valley
At 6200 feet and surrounded by the Great Himalayan National Park, this untouched homestay offers 11 beautiful rooms in two houses adjacent to each other.
19. The Lodge at Wah, Palampur
At the Wah Tea Estate Plantation, this home was originally build for friends and family to visit the tea plantation. However, now it is gorgeous spot for tea lovers to have fulfil vacations
20. Jilling Terraces, Uttrakhand
A few hours away from Nainital is a 80 years old house nestled in the Himalayas. This warm homestay will make you never want to go back to the big city.
Are you ready to plan your winter vacation?