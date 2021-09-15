From different monuments to forts, India has always been the land of magnificent architecture. Being the land of cultural diversity and rich heritage, there is a gigantic list of some astounding engineering marvels in our nation.

Today, we have compiled a list of such exceptionally breathtaking engineering marvels of our country. Ready?

1. Atal Tunnel, Rohtang Pass

Shaped like a horse-shoe, this 9.02-kilometer-long tunnel is the world's longest motorable tunnel. At above 10,000 feet above sea level, this tunnel is named after former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

2. Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu

Being the second- longest sea bridge of the nation after the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, this bridge connects the island and the mainland.

3. Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai

Being the nation’s first eight-lane, cable-stayed freeway over the open sea, it took a decade for this bridge to be completed and become fully functional. The height of this stunning sea link is equal to a 43 storied building, which is 63 times the height of the Qutub Minar in Delhi.

4. Statue Of Unity, Gujarat

Being the tallest statue in the entire world, this structure can be seen within a 7 kilometers radius. There’s a museum, a 3-star lodging facility, a food court and a memorial garden on its premises.

5. Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Bihar

Being the second longest river bridge of the country after Bhupen Hazarika Setu in Assam, it took over a decade to construct this magnificent bridge. The bridge, which is named after the father of the nation, connects Patna in the south to Hajipur in the north.

6. Dhola Sadiya Bridge, Assam

Being the longest river bridge of the nation over water, the 9.15-kilometre-long bridge connects the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

7. Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Spread over 11.2 kilometers, this is the second-longest railway tunnel on the continent. Being the country’s longest tunnel, it connects the Bichelri valley of Banihal in Jammu with Qazikund in Kashmir.

8. Panval Nadi Viaduct, Ratnagiri

Being the third-highest viaduct on the continent, the viaduct is made with SLIPS technology that was used in the country for the very first time. This 24-meter-long superstructure is one of a kind.

9. Signature Bridge, New Delhi

Being the nation’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, it connects Wazirabad to East Delhi. It is the tallest structure of the city and is almost double the height of Qutub Minar.

10. Matrimandir, Tamil Nadu

Surrounded by twelve golden discs which reflect sunlight, this marvel took 37 years to build. This structure contains the biggest optically perfect glass globe in the entire world. Also, this place does not belong to any specific religion.

11. Bogibeel Bridge, Assam

Being the longest rail-cum-road bridge of the country on the Brahmaputra River, this structure took a total of 200 months to complete. Apart from being the 5th longest bridge in the country, it is also Asia's second-longest rail-cum-road bridge.

12. Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad

With the world's longest precast segmental span of 233.85 metres in concrete for a cable-stay bridge, it connects Jubilee Hills with Financial District.

We salute the talented minds behind these engineering marvels.