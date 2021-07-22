Well, money can't buy happiness, but it will buy you this gold-plated ice cream in Dubai. The world's most expensive ice cream is served with 23-carat edible gold. Actor, VJ, and Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury who recently visited Dubai, shared the video on her Instagram, which has gathered a lot of attention.

Cafe Scoopi is known for its interesting flavours and expirements with food.

The ice cream is named ‘Black Diamond’, served in a Versace bowl at Scoopi Cafe, along with edible 23-carat gold flakes on Madagascar vanilla ice cream, Iranian saffron, and black truffle. This ice cream costs a whopping 3000 dirhams, which is Rs 60,000 for us.

The video has gone viral with 2 lakh views, but the majority of netizens feel they can make better use of that money instead of eating an ice cream that costs 60,000.

