There are minor transformations. There are major transformations. 

And then there is the kind of transformation where a passenger ferry boat is transformed into one of the most expensive luxury yachts, costing a whopping ₹19.7 cr. 

Source: ABC17News

Yes, a 154-foot ferry boat in Hong Kong has been transformed into a luxury yacht covering 6,000 square feet of living space.

The original ferry boat: 

Source: Daily Mail

The converted yacht: 

Source: Daily Mail

It includes four guest cabins, a home cinema, and the largest sofa in Hong Kong. And currently, it's been listed for sale. 

Source: CNN

Named Dot, the yacht was bought in 2011 by a British-born Hong Kong resident, who, according to Business Insider, wished to remain anonymous. 

However, what's not a mystery is how the yacht looks and functions. 

Source: CNN
Source: Daily Mail

With 1,800 square feet of solar panels, a water catchment system, and a large battery tank, it's nearly self-sustaining. 

Source: BI

Fully air-conditioned with a capacity for 8 people, the owner initially converted the ferry into a yacht for a weekend retreat. 

Source: BI

The yacht also includes working space, rooms that offer a panaromic view of the ocean, and a kitchen with sliding doors and windows all around. 

Source: CNN

You can check out the boat's interiors in detail here: 

Definitely 'shipping' this yacht! 