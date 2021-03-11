There are minor transformations. There are major transformations.

And then there is the kind of transformation where a passenger ferry boat is transformed into one of the most expensive luxury yachts, costing a whopping ₹19.7 cr.

Yes, a 154-foot ferry boat in Hong Kong has been transformed into a luxury yacht covering 6,000 square feet of living space.

The original ferry boat:

The converted yacht:

It includes four guest cabins, a home cinema, and the largest sofa in Hong Kong. And currently, it's been listed for sale.

Named Dot, the yacht was bought in 2011 by a British-born Hong Kong resident, who, according to Business Insider, wished to remain anonymous.

However, what's not a mystery is how the yacht looks and functions.

With 1,800 square feet of solar panels, a water catchment system, and a large battery tank, it's nearly self-sustaining.

Fully air-conditioned with a capacity for 8 people, the owner initially converted the ferry into a yacht for a weekend retreat.

The yacht also includes working space, rooms that offer a panaromic view of the ocean, and a kitchen with sliding doors and windows all around.

You can check out the boat's interiors in detail here:

Definitely 'shipping' this yacht!