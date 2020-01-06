Switzerland seems to be Bollywood's favourite holiday destination. From Saif and Kareena to Anushka and Virat, they all were holidaying in Switzerland and celebrating New Years.

So, if you are also booking your tickets to Switzerland but are not sure about what to do or where to go, we are here to help. Here is a list of things to do and places to see in Switzerland to make the most of your trip.

1. Visit the ski resort of Zermatt.

If you've always wanted to ski, head to Zermatt to ski in the shadow of the iconic, tooth-shaped Matterhorn. Wind your way down top-class slopes with excellent views or you could just take in the beautiful views of the snow-capped mountains.

2. Go to the Golden Pass Line to soak in the scenic beauty.

Golden Pass Line is a scenic route that takes you through some of the best scenery that Switzerland has to offer. Relax and enjoy the five-hour journey that will take you through mountain passes, lakes, waterfalls and valleys.

3. Board a train to Jungfraujoch, the highest station in Europe.

Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Oberland is the highest railway station in Europe that lies 3,454 metres above sea level. So, just hop on a train to admire the Swiss Alps in all their splendour as you make your way to the highest station. Okay?

4. Visit the Swiss National Park to be one with nature.

This is one of the oldest national parks in the Alp's that was founded in 1914. Head to this national park to go on hiking trails and to explore different species of flora and fauna in all its glory. And if you are lucky, you might just bump into local residents who stay in the park so you could have a chat with them too.



5. Go for wine tasting in Vaud.

Vaud is a mountainous district in Switzerland that is popularly known for its cheese and wine. It is also one of the top destinations for wine tasting. With an amazing ambience, clean mountain air and spectacular scenery all around, it’s an experience that is worth all the effort.

6. Learn the art of cheese-making in Gruyères.

Visiting Switzerland and not trying out their locally produced cheese is definitely something that you'll regret missing out on. Head to Le Gruyère for trying out the world famous Swiss cheeses and you could also learn the art of cheese-making in this pleasant town.

7. Try out the world famous Swiss chocolate.

Visit Maison Cailler in Broc and make your way to the world's oldest chocolate factories to try out some exotic chocolates and to learn the story of how Lindt chocolate came into existence.

8. Go back in time at the Château Chillon.

Château Chillon is a historic castle that is perched on a small rocky island atop Lake Geneva with commanding views of the surrounding mountain ranges, like something out of a fairy tale. Wander through its bedrooms, courtyards and dungeons or just admire the views.

9. Visit Lake Geneva for a mesmerizing experience.

Lake Geneva is Europe's largest Alpine lake that sits between majestic snow-capped mountain peaks. The panoramic views that this place offers will take your breath away so visit this lake to chill, relax and to leave your worries behind.



10. Head to Bern, a medieval town.

If you want to witness the old world charm, head to Bern which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to cobbled streets, tall cathedrals, a medieval clock with moving puppets and the beautiful views of the old town center.



