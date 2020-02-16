There is no better place than the Bahamas for a quintessential relaxing Carribean vacation. From gorgeous beaches to bustling marketplaces this heaven on earth has a lot to offer to its visitors.

This dream destination is apt for those who want to live the island life. But, if you are a first-timer, here are some of the best things you can do and see at this beautiful tropical island.

1. Soak in the Carribean beauty on Pink Sands Beach.

If you want a more quintessential Carribean experience, head to Pink Sands Beach, which offers pink-hued sands, glowing in a soft rose colour, that will take your breath away.

2. Head to Blue Lagoon Island to swim with adorable dolphins.

The Blue Lagoon has gorgeous stretches of white sand that line the shores and it also offers mind-blowing views of the Caribbean Sea that will give you the 'beach' vibes. Here, you can also indulge in wildlife and water sports or swim with cute dolphins.

3. Jump into a Blue Hole.

Bahamas has the second largest blue hole in the entire worls that is situated on Long Island. You can free dive into the blue waters or you could climb the surrounding cliffs and take a running jump into the water below for a thrilling experience.

4. Enjoy beachcombing and caving in the Lucayan National Park.

Lucayan National Park is filled with mangrove swamps, beaches and pine forests that are waiting to be explored. This is the place to be if you are an avid bird watcher or a wildlife seeker. Come here, to learn about the unique ecosystems present in the environment that you may have never even heard of.

5. Visit Port Lucaya Marketplace for some serious shopping.

You simply can't miss visiting this tall, vibrant port that is known for selling local straw crafts and gorgeous art pieces. Of course, there are countless eateries, cafes and beer bars that you can hang out in with your family and friends.

6. Tour Eleuthera Island to explore hidden coves.

Eleuthera Island is one of the real natural jewels in The Bahamas that covers more than 100 miles. It offers countless hidden coves and coastal crevices to explore. You could also go on a horse ride and check out the caves and curious geological creations that erupt from Whiteland down to Rock Sound.

7. Take in the mesmerizing views from Stocking Island.

Stocking Island is like paradise on earth that is filled with soaring cliffs and scrub-topped boulders. This is a great place for coastal hiking and hilltop walking. The dramatic views of the ocean from this island will definitely make you stay there for a little longer.



8. Take a plunge into the waters around Andros.

There is no better place to put on the gear and go for snorkeling and scuba diving around large Andros that is home to the third largest barrier reef and home to an array of marine life. You can check out sites of submerged shipwrecks and underwater blue holes here for an unforgettable experience.

9. Spot gigantic ships on Prince George Wharf.

Prince George Wharf is termed as the single most popular cruise ship destination on the planet. Seeing large ships lined up in a queue is truly an impressive sight to behold. Click pictures of the mighty ships or go on a cruise for an awe-inspiring experience.



10. Try authentic dishes at Arawak Cay for a satisfying experince.

Head to Arawak Cay in downtown Nassau to try authentic Bahamian food in a casual setting. There are dozens of brightly coloured restaurants that serve scrumptious fried fish, cracked conch, conch fritters and bbq chicken that you can feast on.

Bahamas is the place to be.