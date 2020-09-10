This year has all been about the things we should've done in the years before 2020 wrecked all our plans. But most of all, we all regret not travelling enough.

However, a guy by the name of Meigo Märk listened to his wanderlust heart in 2014 and embarked on his journey of travelling the world - all on foot.

Miego fulfilled his globetrotting dream by walking a total of 20,000 kilometres in 22 countries in 4 years and 3 months

He shared on Reddit his journey in India with some pictures and disclosed how he walked across the country by covering over 3,600 kilometres in 7 months.

I slept and lived shortly in over 35 local homes together with local families. Was invited to visit many schools and universities to give a talk to thousands of students. For many weeks walked in Rajasthan with over +42 degrees Celsius and many weeks in the monsoon rains.

He went ahead and talked about camping a lot, being attacked by a dog and being escorted by a heavily armed Assam police force.

He talked about cerebrating Indian festivals in its full glory and visiting some renowned places known in the country.

Celebrated many big festivals like Diwali, Navaratri etc... Walked to Ambaji together with hundreds of thousands of walking Hindus. Visited the Barefoot College, Gandhi Ashram, OM Ashram.

On the Reddit thread he also answered many questions which included people asking him about how he coped up with the language barrier.

Many people stopped me from the road, asked me many questions, and were very curious about my long only walking tour around the world and some of them just invited me to stay in their homes. Later some local Indian newspapers and tv news started to share my story and some people found me on Facebook and invited me to their homes. After I already had few local friends they also helped me to organize places to stay like in their relatives or friends' places.

Miego has covered Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Iran, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia , Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia on foot.

We absolutely love his resiliance and his will to fulfill his dream.