India's first ever Igloo cafe has just opened up in Gulmarg, Kashmir Valley and is already being deemed as Asia’s biggest Igloo Cafe, as per reports. The unique experience has been started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts. 

To be precise, hotelier Waseem Shah came up with this one-of-a-kind food experience. Here, you can expect to find hot drinks like kahwa and mutton or chicken tikka for starters and a full course vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal on their menu. Also, the space can accomodate around 18 people inside. 

It has received some really interesting reviews and reactions too! 

Heaven on earth folks, heaven on earth!