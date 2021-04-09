House-hunting can be a harrowing experience in India. Setting a budget in advance can make things a little easy for you. Here's what you can afford with ₹40,000 rent/month in some of the major Indian cities.
1. Mumbai
Location: Powai
2 BHK spread over 1,000 sq ft area.
Semi furnished with parking space.
2. Kochi
Location: Marine Drive
3 BHK over 2,000 sq ft area.
Fully furnished with car parking, swimming pool and gym.
3. New Delhi
Location: Vasant Kunj
2 BHK DDA flat
Fully furnished with car parking.
4. Bengaluru
Location: Whitefield
4 BHK villa
Fully furnished
5. Hyderabad
Location: Gachibowli
3 BHK flat
Semi furnished
6. Pune
Location: Pimple Saudagar
3 BHK flat
Fully furnished
7. Ahmedabad
Location: Naranpura
3 BHK
Fully furnished
8. Gurgaon
Location: Sushant Lok
3 BHK builder floor
Fully furnished
9. Kolkata
Location: Christopher Road, Kolkata Central
2 BHK
Fully furnished
10. Jaipur
Location: Civil Lines
3 BHK
Fully furnished
Pool and other amenities.
Where are you planning to move?