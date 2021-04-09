House-hunting can be a harrowing experience in India. Setting a budget in advance can make things a little easy for you. Here's what you can afford with ₹40,000 rent/month in some of the major Indian cities.

1. Mumbai

Location: Powai

2 BHK spread over 1,000 sq ft area.

Semi furnished with parking space.

2. Kochi

Location: Marine Drive

3 BHK over 2,000 sq ft area.

Fully furnished with car parking, swimming pool and gym.

3. New Delhi

Location: Vasant Kunj

2 BHK DDA flat

Fully furnished with car parking.

4. Bengaluru

Location: Whitefield

4 BHK villa

Fully furnished

5. Hyderabad

Location: Gachibowli

3 BHK flat

Semi furnished

6. Pune

Location: Pimple Saudagar

3 BHK flat

Fully furnished

7. Ahmedabad

Location: Naranpura

3 BHK

Fully furnished

8. Gurgaon

Location: Sushant Lok

3 BHK builder floor

Fully furnished

9. Kolkata

Location: Christopher Road, Kolkata Central

2 BHK

Fully furnished

10. Jaipur

Location: Civil Lines

3 BHK

Fully furnished

Pool and other amenities.

Where are you planning to move?