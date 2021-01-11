Have you ever wished you could travel the world in your car? Just wake up and begin driving to your favourite destination. Well, this young couple from Thrissur, Kerala is living that millennial dream.

Lakshmi Krishna, 23, and Harikrishnan J, 31, who run TinPin Stories have started a new travel series where they will cover 13 states in India, by car.

The couple has refurbished their car in under Rs. 4000, to accommodate the trip. And now they sleep, eat, travel and live in it. In the last two months, they've already covered four states during their remarkable journey - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Lakshmi and Harikrishnan fold their seats to form a make-shift bed in the back of their car and cook with a simple stove set-up that they carry around. Imagine camping with the love of your life, as you travel across the country? Not as easy as it looks for sure. Especially in the middle of a pandemic.

We may travel further since we don’t have a fixed plan or schedule. We did face some hurdles during the course of our journey due to the pandemic situation but have found a way to deal them. We haven’t done any modification to our vehicle. We just fold our car seats backward and put a mattress on it to sleep. We even cook our meals and have been adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

- Harikrishnan to TNIE

Their beautiful vlogs feature colourful destinations from the Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan to Dhobi Ghat in Mumbai. They meet interesting people and while some offer them produce from their farms, others give them safe and free parking space on their premises so they can rest for a while.

All we want to say is if you love travelling, don’t overthink. Once you start travelling the hardest part will be to bid farewell to these places.

- Harikrishnan to TNIE

Lakshmi and Harikrishnan plan to cover Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, before returning to their home in Kerala. You can follow their exciting journey on Instagram and Youtube.



