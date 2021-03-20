Bollywood may not always get everything right, but it sure cracked the code for what makes a good road trip - the company of great friends. Like the friendship that Usha, Amrita, and Amrita's husband, Robin share.

Humans of Bombay shared the story of this trio, who have been friends since they were 15. In their 60s, the trio embarked on an impromptu trip across India.

What started as a spur-of-the-moment trip to Goa, transformed into a 40-days-long, 4500 km road trip, with stops at Bengaluru, Hampi, and Chennai.

With no maps but a lot of spirit, the trio ensured that they truly took each day as it came, and enjoyed the simpler pleasures of life - namely, great beer, and the ocean for company!

Although the initial plan was to head straight to Goa, whenever any of us saw a signboard on the way, we’d take a detour. And just like that, the 12-hour drive from Mumbai to Goa took us 4 days! In the evenings, we’d enjoy the sunset with some chilled beer while chatting about our good old college days. It was other-worldly–just us friends and the ocean!

The three friends ended up travelling as far as Andaman, adding even more memorable stories to their kitty - like getting tattoos, cooking off with a group of Russians, practicing broken French, and realizing that life should not be allowed to just pass by.

What a journey it’s been! All three of us got tattoos, we’ve met people from all walks of life, we’ve gotten lost and had a cook-off with a group of Russians (our chicken was much better than their dumplings)...we’ve really lived! And now after coming back home, my peers keep asking me, ‘How did you travel for 40 days straight at the age of 68?’ and I tell them, ‘You have only one life to live...So, switch off your TV and switch on your car. That’s the best way to be!”

All images are from HoB.