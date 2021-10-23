Do you know what just got hotter than momos chutney? This ad we found on Twitter.

I mean, what do I even say about them? I even enjoy eating veg momos ( that's because I am a vegetarian, I still love it). Every human on this planet loves eating momos, and, no, I am not exaggerating.

Now, look at this momo ad by Chatore Bhaiya. They say, "we have momos hotter than ur ex". And I couldn't agree more, every bite of momos makes me want more, and it's not the same with the ex.

Somewhere in UP. pic.twitter.com/AdZWCC4ygw — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) October 22, 2021

Now, this is obviously a hotter topic to discuss, and here's what netizens are saying about it.

but she would eat me back🥲🥲🥲 — Akkiyan milau kabhi Akkiyan churau ... 100RAB (@Akkiestial) October 22, 2021

There’s always someone more hotter… #justsaying — Chirag Patnaik (@chirag) October 22, 2021

Gajab. — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) October 22, 2021

Should've been called 'Chhichhore Bhaiya' instead of 'Chatore Bhaiya' — Crazy Comet (@mean_meteor) October 22, 2021

Flat 10% off reh gaya bs 😂 — Guts (@AtifAkhter11) October 22, 2021

Waiting for someone to file an FIR for hurting ex's sentiments and law official to descend upon him/her. — Prakash (@a_Lib_) October 23, 2021

At Sukhna yesterday, the bhelpuri wala was telling people - Kha ke dekho sapne aate hain — Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) October 23, 2021

Hahaha — She Was Regal (@marasim135) October 22, 2021

Will you try these momos that are hotter than your ex?