Do you know what just got hotter than momos chutney? This ad we found on Twitter.
I mean, what do I even say about them? I even enjoy eating veg momos ( that's because I am a vegetarian, I still love it). Every human on this planet loves eating momos, and, no, I am not exaggerating.
Now, look at this momo ad by Chatore Bhaiya. They say, "we have momos hotter than ur ex". And I couldn't agree more, every bite of momos makes me want more, and it's not the same with the ex.
Somewhere in UP. pic.twitter.com/AdZWCC4ygw— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) October 22, 2021
Now, this is obviously a hotter topic to discuss, and here's what netizens are saying about it.
but she would eat me back🥲🥲🥲— Akkiyan milau kabhi Akkiyan churau ... 100RAB (@Akkiestial) October 22, 2021
There’s always someone more hotter… #justsaying— Chirag Patnaik (@chirag) October 22, 2021
Flat 10% off reh gaya bs 😂— Guts (@AtifAkhter11) October 22, 2021
At Sukhna yesterday, the bhelpuri wala was telling people - Kha ke dekho sapne aate hain— Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) October 23, 2021
Hahaha— She Was Regal (@marasim135) October 22, 2021
Will you try these momos that are hotter than your ex?