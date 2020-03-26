You must have heard a lot about haunted palaces, ruins, and bungalows in India. But have you ever heard about ghostly railway stations of India? There are apparently several of them in India, which are said to have wandering spirits. Some have even been closed owing to them being haunted.

Here is a list of 12 sinister railway stations that it’s probably best to stay away from:

1. Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

2. Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh

3. Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station, West Bengal

4. Dwarka Sector 9 Metro Station, Delhi

5. Naini Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh

6. Dombivli railway station, Maharashtra

7. Barog Station, Shimla

8. Ludhiana Railway Station, Punjab

9. MG Road Metro Station, Gurgaon

10. Mulund Railway Station, Mumbai