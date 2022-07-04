Everyone who has used public transportation once or more is simply aware of the everyday grind it is. When trying to get a seat, that space quickly becomes into a battleground. There are few seats, a lot of exhausted passengers who are either travelling to or from work, and not many of them are willing to be courteous.
So it comes as no surprise that fighting over a bus or train seat is a typical occurrence in our nation. Despite the fact that the behaviour isn't very unusual, a video showing two elderly passengers squabbling vehemently over who is taking up too much room on the seat and is huddled up right next to each other has gone viral online.
Me to my stomach after eating the 9th piece of Gulaabjamun pic.twitter.com/0Sutq1gEsX— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2022
And once Twitter had the video at its disposal, it did what it does best: turned it into a meme.
Whatsapp Media Vs My Phone pic.twitter.com/tFhgZTpKIC— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) July 4, 2022
My fat tummy to my clothes. https://t.co/21mEE54yBs— Goggle Wala Memer (@GoggleWalaMemer) July 4, 2022
I’m disappointed that they did not kiss in the end 🙂 https://t.co/TGubbz9a0W— Ali From Dhoom (@dancebasantii) July 4, 2022
Me after having 3 plates of biryani🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/HhCWIsJeit— Sardar Khan (@samisardar010) July 4, 2022
what is this sexual tension lol https://t.co/sxNPhiVsj4— menty (@mentybby) July 3, 2022
Whatever the case may have been, Twitter users enjoyed making analogies between it and other challenges they face every day.