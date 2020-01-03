Want to attend some of the biggest festivals in India this year? Here is a list of upcoming festivals in India that you can mark on your calendars and attend if you wish to do something exciting in 2020. You're welcome.

1. Delhi Comedy Festival

Date: 3rd January 2020

Location: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi







If you want to enjoy an evening full of laughter and fun, Delhi's largest comedy festival featuring some of the finest home-brewed comedians is exactly where you need to be.









Click here to know more.

2. International Kite Festival

Date: 14th-16th January 2020

Location: Jaipur







This colourful festival attracts kite fliers from across the globe. Come and join the fun and frolic mood of Jaipur and celebrate the pleasure and excitement of flying kites with your loved ones.





Click here to know more.

3. Jaipur Literature Festival

Date: 23rd-27th January 2020

Location: Diggi Palace, Jaipur





This festival is described as one of the 'greatest literary shows on Earth' that has also become a global literary phenomena. Over 2000 influential speakers and over a million book lovers from various parts of the world come together to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.







Click here to know more.

4. ELP Food & Music Fest - Eat Love Party

Date: 1st-2nd February 2020

Location: DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, Delhi







If music and food are on top of your 'priority list', this international music and food festival is where you need to be. Some of the biggest names of the music, food and comedy industry will come together to give you an unforgettable and wholesome experience like never before.





Click here to know more.

5. Sula Fest

Date: 1st-2nd February 2020

Location: Sula Vineyards, Gat 36/2, Govardhan Village, Nashik, Maharashtra





Sit back and enjoy a weekend full of great music, food, shopping and unlimited wine at the Sula Fest in Nashik. Also, don't forget to stomp on grapes, camp under a sky full of stars, witness breathtaking sunrises, enjoy foot massages and much more for a memorable weekend.





Click here to know more.

6. Arth: A Culture Fest

Date: 7th-9th February 2020

Location: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi







Want to learn more about the cultural diversity our very own country has to offer? If yes, here's your chance to listen to world famous panelists, participate in mind-boggling workshops and talks on everything related to culture, religion, ancestral roots and much more.







Click here to know more.

7. VH1 Supersonic

Date: 7th-9th February

Location: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Maharashtra





This is your one-stop destination for live music acts, art, competitions and much more. Join the Superfam this year and celebrate the unanimous love for music that will completely change your taste in music.







Click here to know more.

8. Delhi Music Festival

Date: 14th-16th February 2020

Location: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi







If you enjoy fashion shows, music events and exhibitions, this festival in Delhi is apt for you. Several artists from the music and fashion industry will come together to give a mind-blowing experince like no other.





Click here for more information.

9. International Yoga Festival

Date: 1st-7th March 2020

Location: Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh





If yoga is your way of life, this event is perfect for you. Leran the ancient science of health and wellness from professionals to attain harmony of body, mind and soul with yoga techniques that help in detoxiying and purifying one's body, mind and soul.







Click here to know more.

10. Indian Hip Hop Festival

Date: 8th March 2020

Location: New Delhi, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi







This is one of the best underground street dance battle festivals in India where more than 300 participants take part and dance their heart out to impress the judges who come all the way from Paris.







Click here to know more.

11. 8th Delhi International Film Festival

Date: 21st-26th March 2020

Location: Central Park and Films Division Auditorium, Connaught Place, New Delhi







Are you a movie buff? Well, if love watching movies from across the world, this film festival is for you. Previously, more than 50 countries and their movies were showcased at the event. Even independent filmmakers and artists can enlist their short films at the film festival to win exciting prizes.







Click here to know more.

12. KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Date: 20th-24th May 2020

Location: 41, Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra







In an effort to mainstream queer issues through cinema and arts, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival invites participants to submit their LGBTQIA+ themed films every year. There are more than 180 films that are also featured in the festival that attracts top line Bollywood celebrities, prominent filmmakers and media personalities.







Click here to know more.

13. Ziro Festival of Music

Date: 26th-29th September 2020

Location: Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh







If you've always wanted to attend a music festival in a picturesque valley, head to Ziro for the best musical experience. Some of the best indie acts from around the world and leading folk musicians from Northeast India will be performing to give you a soul-stirring experience.







Click here to know more.

14. Kullu Dussehra Festival

Date: 25th-31st October 2020

Location: Kullu, Himachal Pradesh







Kullu Dussehra is one of the most extravagant, colourful, cheerful and lavish festivals of Himachal that attracts around 5 lakh tourists from around the globe every year. Attend this magnificent festival amidst the enchanting and mesmerizing beauty of the mountains for a satisfying experience.







Click here to know more.

15. Jodhpur Music Festival

Date: 29th October-2nd November 2020

Location: Jodhpur, Rajasthan







Love fusion music? Join this 5-day long music festival in Jodhpur that is aimed at providing a platform to several musicians who portray the fusion of Indian and International music.







Click here to know more.

16. Pushkar Camel Fair

Date: 22nd-30th November 2020

Location: Pushkar, Rajasthan







This is undoubtedly one of the most popular festivals in Rajasthan where you'll get to witness different types of traditional rituals and customs that the local people follow, which can prove to be an enriching experience for you. Traditional folk dances and music, puppet shows, magic shows, exhibitions, camel sports and bridal contest competitions are also organized.





Click here to know more.

17. India Art Festival

Date: 26th-29th November 2020

Location: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi





This contemporary art fair is organised for dialogue and collaborations between art galleries, art dealers, art buyers, artists, interior designer, architects and art connoisseurs who interact with each other under the same roof. This event provides a good platform to independent artists to get discovered also.







Click here to know more.

18. Tapped - Craft Beer, Food & Music Festival

Date: 24th November 2020

Location: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Maharashtra





Want to spend your day sipping on crafted beer and listening to some awesome music? Head to this event in Maharashtra to enjoy and laze around with our loved ones. What say?





Click here to know more.

19. Hornbill Festival

Date: 1st-10th December 2020

Location: Kohima, Nagaland







This festival is specially organised by the Nagaland Government to promote inter-tribal communication and display the diversity of the state. You can also checkout exhibitions, sales of traditional and authentic artefacts, beauty pageants, dances and wrestling matches that are organised during this event.









Click here to know more.

20. Echoes of Earth

Date: 7th-9th December 2020

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka







Get ready to go back into the wilderness for a weekend of music, art and culture with Echoes of Earth. There will be live DJ sets, workshops, art installations and market stalls set up inside the magical woodland to give a memorable experience.





Click here to know more.

Which festival do you want to attend in 2020?