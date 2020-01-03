Want to attend some of the biggest festivals in India this year? Here is a list of upcoming festivals in India that you can mark on your calendars and attend if you wish to do something exciting in 2020. You're welcome.
1. Delhi Comedy Festival
Date: 3rd January 2020
Location: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi
If you want to enjoy an evening full of laughter and fun, Delhi's largest comedy festival featuring some of the finest home-brewed comedians is exactly where you need to be.
This festival is described as one of the 'greatest literary shows on Earth' that has also become a global literary phenomena. Over 2000 influential speakers and over a million book lovers from various parts of the world come together to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.
If music and food are on top of your 'priority list', this international music and food festival is where you need to be. Some of the biggest names of the music, food and comedy industry will come together to give you an unforgettable and wholesome experience like never before.
Location: Sula Vineyards, Gat 36/2, Govardhan Village, Nashik, Maharashtra
Sit back and enjoy a weekend full of great music, food, shopping and unlimited wine at the Sula Fest in Nashik. Also, don't forget to stomp on grapes, camp under a sky full of stars, witness breathtaking sunrises, enjoy foot massages and much more for a memorable weekend.
Location: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi
Want to learn more about the cultural diversity our very own country has to offer? If yes, here's your chance to listen to world famous panelists, participate in mind-boggling workshops and talks on everything related to culture, religion, ancestral roots and much more.
This is your one-stop destination for live music acts, art, competitions and much more. Join the Superfam this year and celebrate the unanimous love for music that will completely change your taste in music.
If you enjoy fashion shows, music events and exhibitions, this festival in Delhi is apt for you. Several artists from the music and fashion industry will come together to give a mind-blowing experince like no other.
If yoga is your way of life, this event is perfect for you. Leran the ancient science of health and wellness from professionals to attain harmony of body, mind and soul with yoga techniques that help in detoxiying and purifying one's body, mind and soul.
Location: Central Park and Films Division Auditorium, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Are you a movie buff? Well, if love watching movies from across the world, this film festival is for you. Previously, more than 50 countries and their movies were showcased at the event. Even independent filmmakers and artists can enlist their short films at the film festival to win exciting prizes.
12. KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival
Date: 20th-24th May 2020
Location: 41, Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra
In an effort to mainstream queer issues through cinema and arts, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival invites participants to submit their LGBTQIA+ themed films every year. There are more than 180 films that are also featured in the festival that attracts top line Bollywood celebrities, prominent filmmakers and media personalities.
If you've always wanted to attend a music festival in a picturesque valley, head to Ziro for the best musical experience. Some of the best indie acts from around the world and leading folk musicians from Northeast India will be performing to give you a soul-stirring experience.
Kullu Dussehra is one of the most extravagant, colourful, cheerful and lavish festivals of Himachal that attracts around 5 lakh tourists from around the globe every year. Attend this magnificent festival amidst the enchanting and mesmerizing beauty of the mountains for a satisfying experience.
This is undoubtedly one of the most popular festivals in Rajasthan where you'll get to witness different types of traditional rituals and customs that the local people follow, which can prove to be an enriching experience for you. Traditional folk dances and music, puppet shows, magic shows, exhibitions, camel sports and bridal contest competitions are also organized.
This contemporary art fair is organised for dialogue and collaborations between art galleries, art dealers, art buyers, artists, interior designer, architects and art connoisseurs who interact with each other under the same roof. This event provides a good platform to independent artists to get discovered also.
This festival is specially organised by the Nagaland Government to promote inter-tribal communication and display the diversity of the state. You can also checkout exhibitions, sales of traditional and authentic artefacts, beauty pageants, dances and wrestling matches that are organised during this event.
Get ready to go back into the wilderness for a weekend of music, art and culture with Echoes of Earth. There will be live DJ sets, workshops, art installations and market stalls set up inside the magical woodland to give a memorable experience.