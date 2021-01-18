Experimenting with food and beverages is not everyone's cup of 'tea' but, having said that there's no harm in trying out a viral trend, right?

Speaking of which, a video of someone making chai by adding an entire slab of butter into it has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by foodieagraaaaa, an Instagram page and it was shot at Baba Tea Stall that is situated in Agra.

Many may not know this, but butter chai is a popular beverage in Kashmir, Bhutan and Tibet (locally known as Po Cha). So, it's not something that was invented overnight. This beverage has been around for quite sometime.

Science suggests that butter tea is loaded with health benefits like increasing energy levels, moisturizing the skin, warming the body, aiding digestion, boosting heart health, improving cognitive function, suppressing appetite and preventing dehydration.

And in case you are wondering, it tastes like a light soup that's a little salty.

Naturally, netizens had mixed reactions to this video. While some were eager to try it out, others, not so much.

Now, it's up to you. Would you give it a try?