There are so many beautiful natural wonders that we are yet to explore in our own country.
Take a look at this viral video posted by Twitter user Erik Solheim, for example.
At first glance, it looks like this video is of the famous Niagara Falls or the Victoria Falls but, it is in fact, a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka.
It’s Jog falls in Karnataka, India 🇮🇳.
Hard to believe but, it's true. Ever since this video went viral, other Twitter users have also had a hard time believing that this waterfall exists in India.
But, before we go any further and talk about the video, lets learn a little more about this off beat destination in our country that is worth exploring.
This magnificent waterfall lies at a height of 829 feet in four magnificent cascades namely Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket. The best time to visit the Jog Falls is in winter season.
You'll easily be able to find a number of government & private buses plying between Shimoga and Jog Falls.
In case you ever plan on visiting this gorgeous tourist spot, here are some details:
Nearest Railway Station: Thalaguppa, Shimoga district.
Now, coming back to the viral video. Well, this video has become the talk of the town. It's literally heaven on Earth and the internet agrees too.
We are indeed lucky to have such marvellous sights within our country🙏— Shree Panicker (@ShreePanicker) August 2, 2020
I m still living in Karnataka how the hell I didn't knew abt it🙁I m so gonna explore this place as soon as this corona ends😍😍this looks like heaven— Rockstar_Tiger (@HarshTigerian) August 2, 2020
OMG !! This is amazingly beautiful ..So proud this is India !! This needs to be marketed India as this beats any of the popular falls we know 👍 India is heaven I tell you ..भारत माता की जय— Vikas Mehta (@VikasMehtaOWF) August 1, 2020
Someday I will definitely be there to exprience this magnificent work of nature.— Pradip (@PacifistPradip) August 1, 2020
Have seen Jog falls but not like this, in all it’s majesty, in the monsoons. Beautiful.— Ajay Tikare (@ajaytikare) August 2, 2020
Been there a couple of times, sight to behold. The lush western Ghats on the way makes it even more beautiful.— Santosh Nair 🇮🇳 (@isanair) August 2, 2020
Some people also shared videos of their visit to Jog Falls.
Jog Falls, Karnataka. Shot on September, 2019 pic.twitter.com/dVbmld14a5— Harish Kumar K (@HarishSmiley) August 2, 2020
Last year's!!! Monsoon pic.twitter.com/NdPsXjuxKh— ಆದರ್ಶ ಸಜ್ಜನ್ (@aduhv209) August 2, 2020
Was there yesterday. The glory is only when all 11 dam gates are open. pic.twitter.com/k2rKn72zmd— Mohit (@mohitgupta181) August 2, 2020
Told you, there's so much more to explore in India. Incredible India!