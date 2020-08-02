There are so many beautiful natural wonders that we are yet to explore in our own country.

Take a look at this viral video posted by Twitter user Erik Solheim, for example.

At first glance, it looks like this video is of the famous Niagara Falls or the Victoria Falls but, it is in fact, a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka.

No. It’s not Niagara or Victoria falls.

It’s Jog falls in Karnataka, India 🇮🇳.

Hard to believe but, it's true. Ever since this video went viral, other Twitter users have also had a hard time believing that this waterfall exists in India.

But, before we go any further and talk about the video, lets learn a little more about this off beat destination in our country that is worth exploring.

Jog Falls, India's tallest waterfall, lies 100 kms from Shimoga city in Karnataka. This waterfall is situated in the dense evergreen forests, 16 kms from Thalaguppa railway station in Shimoga district.

This magnificent waterfall lies at a height of 829 feet in four magnificent cascades namely Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket. The best time to visit the Jog Falls is in winter season.

You'll easily be able to find a number of government & private buses plying between Shimoga and Jog Falls.

In case you ever plan on visiting this gorgeous tourist spot, here are some details:

Nearest Railway Station: Thalaguppa, Shimoga district.

Nearest Airport: Mangalore International Airport

By Road: National Highway number 206, from Bangalore 378 kms

Now, coming back to the viral video. Well, this video has become the talk of the town. It's literally heaven on Earth and the internet agrees too.

Have seen Jog falls but not like this, in all it’s majesty, in the monsoons. Beautiful. — Ajay Tikare (@ajaytikare) August 2, 2020

Been there a couple of times, sight to behold. The lush western Ghats on the way makes it even more beautiful. — Santosh Nair 🇮🇳 (@isanair) August 2, 2020

Some people also shared videos of their visit to Jog Falls.

Told you, there's so much more to explore in India. Incredible India!