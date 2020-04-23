Bitten by the travel bug but can't travel! We feel you. At present, hope is all we have. As a respite though, here are some amazing virtual tours to satiate our dormant wanderlust . With the increasing popularity of virtual reality (VR), people are escaping to some of the world's most famous locations.





Bring out the inner traveller by taking these amazing virtual travel tours from the comfort of your home:

1. Explore an underwater national park

What could be better than exploring an underwater national park when you are stuck at home! Plunge into the Caribbean gem known as Buck Island Reef – America’s first protected marine monument and explore the unmatched beauty of marine life.

2. Hike in Yosemite Valley

Still drooling over the photos of last year's hiking trip? Well, its time to take hiking to another level. Explore the stunning landscapes, imposing cliffs, and spectacular waterfalls of Yosemite Valley. Here's your ticket to Yosemite National Park, America.

3. Go on a pilgrimage

With the month of Ramadan approaching, if you wish to go on a (virtual) tour of Mecca and Medina, your wish has come true. Here you go:

4. Visit world famous museums

Waiting in a line to see a masterpiece in the museum ain't gonna be an issue ever again. Many museums have opened their gates for virtual travellers. Enjoy the tour of the Louvre and Musee d’Orsay museum in Paris, the British Museum in London, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.





5. Climb the tallest trees

Climb atop the biggest trees on earth in the Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park (USA) with a team of scientists as they study how these 3,000-year-old trees are reacting to sudden climate change.

6. Watch the Northern Lights

Of all the natural phenomena in the world, nothing compares to the enigmatic light show of the Aurora Borealis. More commonly known as the northern lights, the phenomenon is a dance of colours in the sky sometimes visible in the northern hemisphere.

Very few people get to witness this beauty but courtesy the Lapland project , you can witness the enigma.

7. Spend a day in Brazil

Always wanted to spend a few days in Brazil but never got the chance?! Click on this link and spend a leisurely day exploring amazing Brazil and relaxing on its beaches. You can even take a helicopter ride (virtual, of course).

8. Dive with Manta Rays in Mexico

Ever wondered, what’s it like to dive among ocean giants? Join this adventure under the sea with a marine biologist and find yourself face to face with some of our oceans' most curious and majestic creatures.

9. Explore the Egyptian tomb

Have you always been curious about Egyptian tombs? Forget the plane tickets and visas as the Egyptian Tourist Board is inviting travellers to delve deep into the 5,000-year-old tomb of Queen Meresankh III for free.



Computer reconstructions and the 3D modelling of the site enable users to explore the monuments in great detail. Explore Here

10. Dive down to shipwrecks

If you are fascinated by the mysteries of ships that sunk and have been lying on the ocean floor for ages, there are a plethora of virtual tour options for you on Youtube.

With the help of these videos, explore the staircases, entrances, etc. of sunken ships at well-known diving sites without plane tickets or diving qualifications.

11. Get to know Spiti

Spiti is a cold desert in Himachal Pradesh, with beautiful mountains interspersed with stark homes and monasteries perched thousands of feet above sea level. If you haven't witnessed its stunning landscapes, here's your chance.

12. Soak yourself in the beauty of Taj Mahal

It is widely considered as one of the most beautiful buildings ever created. The exquisite marble structure in Agra is an enduring monument of love. It's also an eternal testament to the artistic and scientific accomplishments of a wealthy empire. If you have not been there yet, here's a chance to do so.



13. Escape to Paris

Planned a honeymoon to the ultimate romantic city but couldn't make it?! Well, you can escape right now to this amazing place. Just do it.

Jaata kahaan hai deewane,

Sab kuch yahan hai sanam (on the internet).