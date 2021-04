If you are looking for a home in Delhi, here's a comparison of what you can get for ₹25,000 rent in posh vs not so posh localities.

1. New Friends Colony

1 RK studio apartment on top floor.

Fully furnished

2. Janakpuri

3 BHK with 2 balconies

Semi-furnished on ground floor

3. Vasant Vihar

1 RK studio apartment in a gated community

Furnished

1 open parking

4. Tilak Nagar

2 bedroom independent house with balconies

Furnished

Open car parking

5. Vasant Kunj

2 BHK DDA apartment

Semi-furnished

Car parking

6. Dwarka

3 BHK

Semi-furnished

Car parking

7. Greater Kailash

1 BHK

Furnished

Covered car parking

8. Pitampura

2 BHK DDA flat with balcony

Furnished

9. Safdarjung Enclave

2 BHK

Semifurnished

1 open car parking

10. Uttam Nagar

3 BHK

Semi-furnished

1 open car parking

Have you found your home yet?