Ever wondered what it's like to move from Delhi to Gurgaon? Well, there are a lot of things you need to consider before moving to any new city.

From a good residence to a good surrounding and the list goes on. It is a massive shift so knowing everything possible from people who have moved before will help.

Making things easy for you, we have compiled a list of things you need to know before you plan to move from Delhi to Gurgaon and what it's like there.



Some on Reddit asked about moving from Delhi to Gurgaon and here are some tips people are sharing.

Some other factors like quality of life, your office travels, traffic jams, and other expenses are also important to consider when you plan to move to Gurgaon.

Here are some tips people from Quora have to share with you. Majorly it talks about how Gurgaon makes travelling easy for you and saves a lot of your time compared to Delhi.

The cost of living in Gurgaon is high as compared to Delhi. Also, make sure you buy a house somewhere near the metro to make travel convenient for you.



Being the corporate hub, many people shift there for work and to avoid the hefty travelling from Delhi.

But when it comes to enjoying the nightlife, nothing can beat the fun you will have in Gurgaon. Thela's here serve the best booze.

