Winters are almost going to end and if there is one thing you'd want to tick off your list, it's going to a hill station to truly experience the chill.

But which hill station? That is a question that often takes up too much to answer and by then, the summers come.

Here, we solve that problem. If you're looking for a place to visit for relaxation while continuing your work, we have a perfect one in mind. It has got to be Mukteshwar.

What's better? We have found this amazing resort in the city, juSTa Dignitii Resort & Spa (you can visit their Facebook page here), which is the one from our dreams. It so much to offer, we decided to make a list out of it. Read on.

1. Enjoy amazing scenery while meeting those deadlines.

Let's be real for a moment, we all know that deadlines (in most cases) cannot be changed. What can be changed is the way, or rather 'where' we chase it. And what could be better than doing that in the lap of the hills, sipping your warm chai?

2. Go to the heated pool or the spa when it all gets too much.

At this point, I don't think anyone can even pretend that their work always makes them happy. No matter how much you love what you do, there are things that will get to you. And what do you do on the days when it all becomes unbearable? Well, if you are at juSTa Dignitii Resort & Spa, you can go and submerge yourself in the heated pool and relax. Or, you can spend time at their spa and let those worries slip away.

3. Enjoy the lounge-cum-library when you're done with work.

Nothing like a comfortable place with a variety of books to take your mind off work-related stress, right? We agree. And that is why we love this resort so much.

4. Come back to the most comfortable and luxurious rooms for a good night's sleep.

At the end of the day, it's all that matters. A good bed. And the ones at juSTa Dignitii Resort & Spa, are so good, you wouldn't want to leave them. Everything else in the rooms resort offers is also top class and that is something you wouldn't want to miss.

5. Have the best food in world-class in-house restaurant and cafe.

The resort provides great meals so you don't have to break your flow to go and eat good food. Just grab your laptop and work while nibbling on lip-smacking dishes.

Oh, they are also very particular about the COVID guidelines so you have one less thing to worry about.

So, in case you were looking for a place to work out of, and change things up a bit, you know where to go. You can visit their website, here.