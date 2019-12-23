Admit it. We've all thought of quitting our jobs and travelling around the world at least once in our lifetime, right?

Well, while we are still pondering over this thought, a woman from Indianapolis is already on her way to accomplish this mission.

Sydney Ferbrache, a 24-year-old woman from Indiana decided to leave her boring life behind and travel across the US with her beloved doggo, Ella in a van.

She quit her 9 to 5 job and dumped her boyfriend to start a new, exciting life after seeing a picture of another girl travelling around the world in a van. That's how she got inspired to do her own thing.

Initially, Sydney bought a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with her then boyfriend and spent thousands of dollars to make it fit for travelling.

Both of them hit the road in September 2017 for the first time but when she realized her partner wasn't 'the one' she dumped him and continued on her journey of exploring new places alone.



She let her ex keep the van and then she worked three jobs and also took up plenty of side gigs for two months so that she could afford her very own van to travel.

She saved up enough money to purchase a $24,000 (₹17,07,840)Ford Transit van by the end of May 2018 and she also renovated it by adding a full kitchen, a king-size bed and a toilet in order to start her journey.

Within a year, she's been to 20 different states including Montana, Utah, Arizona, California and Oregon, as well as Quebec in Canada.

Wondering, how she sponsors her travel? She funds her travels through advertising and affiliate marketing on her website, and by helping people design their own blogs. She also shares her adventures on her Instagram page, Divine On The Road.

Right now, she is loving her new life and she has no plans on quitting anytime soon. By spring 2020, she hopes to make it to Alaska, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

I don't know about you, but I definitely need to start saving.