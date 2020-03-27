No matter how much we enjoy horror movies or listening to horror stories, going to the washroom afterwards is a hard task for everyone!





There are a few out there though who would rather watch horror movies than go to house parties. If you are one of those, you need to check out these 6 haunted hotels in India-

1. Fernhills Royal Palace, Ooty

This Ooty palace is where the Bollywood horror movie Raaz, was shot. During the shooting of the film many crew members including choreographer Saroj Khan were woken one night by sounds of moving furniture from the floor above them. When the crew members complained about this the next day to the hotel staff they were shocked to know that there was no first floor in the hotel.

2. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai

The Taj, Mumbai, is one of the most iconic hotels of the country, but it is haunted. After drawing up the initial blueprints of the hotel, the chief architect, W.A. Chambers returned to England. When he came back to India, he found that the entire hotel was built in the opposite direction. It devastated him. Chambers was so depressed that he committed suicide in the hotel. Staff members and visitors have complained about seeing Chambers’ ghost in the hotel’s old wing.

3. Welcome Hotel The Savoy- Mussoorie

The Savoy, Mussoorie is considered one of the spookiest hotels in India. Lady Garnet Orme was found dead in the premises in 1910. A doctor treating Lady Orme died few years later. Several visitors have experienced and complained about the presence of supernatural powers. Imagine being stuck in this hotel during the corona virus lockdown!

4. Morgan House, Kalimpong

Morgan House Tourist Lodge was built as a residence in early 1930s by George Morgan. After the death of Lady Morgan, his family left the house. It was later opened as a State Tourism Guest House. Guests claim that they have felt the presence of Lady Morgan in the house. Visitors have complained about strange voices of a woman walking in heels!

5. Hotel Lakeview, Ooty

This Ooty hotel is infamous for its paranormal phenomena. Guests who have stayed at the hotel have have narrated eerie experiences including flying bed sheets and haunting cries on full moon nights. Locals believe this place is haunted and advise visitors to stay away after sun down.

6. Brijraj Bhawan Palace Hotel, Kota

During British Era, this palace in Kota, Rajasthan was the residence of Major Burton. During the Revolt of 1857, the Major and his family were killed in the central hall. The fort was reopened as a hotel in 1980. Guests who’ve stayed at the hotel claim they felt the presence of supernatural powers at night.