It is believed by many that Alexander the Great was a great believer in palmistry. In fact, he used to plan his own life on the basis of his readings of his hands.

Scholars suggest that he had a unique mark on his palm, which was rarely found in anyone else in the world. In recent times, 3% of world’s population claim to have the exact same marking.

It is the letter X.

After analysing and data collection of over 2 million people, both living and dead, STI University, Moscow, revealed that people who had the letter X on both their palms were highly popular people in the society, and went on to be remembered long after their death. Examples? Think Alexander The Great, President Abraham Lincoln.

Oh, and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The ones who have the mark in only one of their palm are very successful and famous individuals. They are people with great intuition, they can sense danger, and know disloyalty from afar. These are the people you don’t want to get in the bad books of. They might forgive you for your misdeeds, but they’ll hardly forget.

Apart from being intuitive, these people are sharp, intelligent, have great knowledge and a sharp memory to top it all off. They are also easy to adapt to their surroundings but to be a part of their surroundings is a thing you have to earn.

Scan your hands people, see if you are few of the 3%. Turns out, I am.

