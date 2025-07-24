Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ had us all glued to our screens, biting our nails as high schoolers battled a zombie apocalypse. Now, the wait is (almost) over! Season 2 is on the horizon, and we’ve got the juicy deets you need to know. Let’s dive in!

Image courtesy: Pinterest

1. The Release Date Chakkar: When’s It Dropping?

If you thought waiting for your cab after a party was tough, wait till you hear this. Filming for Season 2 is all set to start in Summer 2025, with production wrapping by December 2025. But due to some unavoidable hiccups, we won’t see our fave zombie squad back until 2026. Hang in there, good things come to those who binge-watch reruns while waiting!

2. OG Squad Returns: Back to Beat More Zombies

Good news, fam, your faves are back! Park Ji-hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young (Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra), and Lomon (Lee Su-hyeok) are all set to reprise their iconic roles. The OG gang returns, and honestly, we couldn’t handle any more heartbreak after last season’s emotional roller coaster. Cue the nostalgia and pop some popcorn, drama incoming!

Image courtesy: Glamsham

3. Naye Chehre: Meet the Fresh Blood

New faces, new chaos! Season 2 is serving us Lee Min-jae as Yong Ma-ru, Kim Si-eun as So Ju-ran, and Yoon Ga-i as Lee Jong-a. Picture this: a fresh batch of survivors, just waiting to mess things up (or save the day, who knows?). Can’t wait to see who becomes our next “protect at all costs” character!

4. Plot Ka Mazaa: What Twists Await?

Ready for level 2 of zombie hell? The action is shifting to Seoul, where Nam On-jo is now a university student facing a brand new outbreak. Director Lee Jae-kyoo is teasing evolved zombies, more deadly threats, and survival like never before. Survival stakes are higher, and the plot twists? Uff, they’re about to hit harder than your Monday alarm.

Image courtesy: Visit Korea

5. BTS Vibes: The Creative Legends Return

The OG creative team is returning to keep things epic. Directors Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, and the genius writer Chun Sung-il are all back for Season 2. If you loved the madness and thrills last season, rest assured, the same magic is about to unfold once again, bas thoda patience rakho!

Conclusion: The Hype is Real!

The countdown to ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 has begun! With a mix of returning favorites and intriguing new characters, plus a plot that’s set to keep us on the edge of our seats, the wait will be worth it. What are you most excited about?