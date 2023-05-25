Sometimes, the internet is a place of joy, laughter and sentimentality. For instance, this viral video that has stirred up people’s emotions, in the best way possible. In a short video uploaded by gurpinder_sandhu33_, an older gentleman can be seen offering his glass of juice to a loved one in a photograph.

As the person behind the camera zooms in on the man, we can see him tipping his glass of juice over, ever so slightly, as if to share it with the person in the photograph. This has evoked a lot of emotions among the viewers.

You can watch the entire video here:

And here’s how people have responded to the touching clip:

The kind of love we all dream of.